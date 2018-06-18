Pulse.com.gh logo
Reactions as Sweden beat South Korea 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.


Granqvist the hero as Penalty gives Sweden win over South Korea

Here are the reactions as Sweden beat South Korea 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Andreas Granqvist scored a penalty to give Sweden a 1-0 win over South Korea in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F opener on Monday, June 18. play Andreas Granqvist celebrates after scoring for Sweden against South Korea (Opta)
Andreas Granqvist scored a penalty to give Sweden a 1-0 win over South Korea in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F opener on Monday, June 18.

The game started at a slow pace and there was no shot on target until the 20th minute, both sides went into the break goalless.

Sweden vs South Korea stats

Sweden however took the lead when captain Granqvist converted a penalty in the 65th minute, brought down Viktor Claesson in the box.

South Korea tried not find an equaliser towards the end of the game but Sweden held on to claim all three points.

Berg, Forsberg and Y Lee play Sweden take all three points in their group opener (Sky)

 

Andreas Granqvist penalty gives Sweden 1-0 win over South Korea

Andreas Granqvist was the hero as his penalty was the difference between Sweden and South Korea

Granqvist penalty sent the keeper the wrong way to the delight of Twitter users.

 

Cho Hyun-Woo among the trends as Sweden beat South Korea

Despite South Korea losing to Sweden Cho Hyun-woo was hailed on Twitter for his outstanding saves and reflexes during the game.

play Cho Hyun-Woo was hailed on Twitter as he saved several shots for South Korea against Sweden (Sky)

Reactions to his performance, "Cho Hyun-woo is such a good goalkeeper, he has quick reflexes, stability, and is flexible."

"Marvelous save from Cho Hyun-woo! He did a good job of keeping track of the ball's travels, and he stayed on his feet long enough to read Berg's shot; didn't over-commit to a dive and put himself at a disadvantage.Beautiful goalkeeping!"

"#SWEKOR SOMEBODY GIVE CHO HYUN-WOO A RAISE PLEASE THAT MAN IS DOING AMAZING WOW THOSE SAVES"

South Korea will aim to bounce back against Mexico while Sweden take on defending champions Germany in their next fixture on Saturday, June 23.

