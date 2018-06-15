Here are the reactions as to Iran's 1-0 win over Morocco at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
With Spain and Portugal in the same group, Iran and Morocco both needed a victory in their group opener to stand any chance of qualifying for the round of 16.
The game had no life and very little spark and became a slug fest with both sides unable to break opposing defences down.
The breakthrough came in the second half in ugly fashion just as the game deserved according to Twitters users as an own goal by Bouhaddouz gave Iran a three points they will cherish.
Twitter users showed their frustration as to very little excitement provided in the Iran vs Morocco game.
A fan wrote, "STOP CRYING AND PLAY #WorldCup #MaroccoIran" in reference to the multiple fouls which saw players spend so much time receiving treatment.
The game has an extended six minutes additional time which resulted in a goal for Iran but before that, Twitter users were unimpressed with the lack of entertainment the match provided as a fan said, "That tumble was the best thing I’ve seen in this game. Bravo"
Another fan said, "#MaroccoIran issa waste of eyes."
"Jeez, this is like an episode of the walking wounded. Boring stuff," "Playing international soccer like fighting against ancient Greeks is a bad Idea."
Morocco will aim to bounce back from defeat against Portugal, while Iran take on Spain in their next fixture, both matches will be played on Wednesday, June 20.