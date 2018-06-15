Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Reactions as Iran beat Morocco 1-0 in 2018 FIFA World Cup


World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game

Here are the reactions as to Iran's 1-0 win over Morocco at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Twitter users were not impressed as Iran needed an own goal from Aziz Bouhaddouz to beat Morocco 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group B opener on Friday, June 15. play Iran beat Morocco 1-0 (FIFA )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Twitter users were not impressed as Iran needed an own goal from Aziz Bouhaddouz to beat Morocco 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group B opener on Friday, June 15.

With Spain and Portugal in the same group, Iran and Morocco both needed a victory in their group opener to stand any chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

The game had no life and very little spark and became a slug fest with both sides unable to break opposing defences down.

The breakthrough came in the second half in ugly fashion just as the game deserved according to Twitters users as an own goal by Bouhaddouz gave Iran a three points they will cherish.

Iran beat Morocco 1-0 with own goal by Bouhaddouz

Twitter users showed their frustration as to very little excitement provided in the Iran vs Morocco game.

A fan wrote, "STOP CRYING AND PLAY #WorldCup #MaroccoIran" in reference to the multiple fouls which saw players spend so much time receiving treatment.

 

The game has an extended six minutes additional time which resulted in a goal for Iran but before that, Twitter users were unimpressed with the lack of entertainment the match provided as a fan said, "That tumble was the best thing I’ve seen in this game. Bravo"

 

Another fan said, "#MaroccoIran issa waste of eyes."

"Jeez, this is like an episode of the walking wounded. Boring stuff," "Playing international soccer like fighting against ancient Greeks is a bad Idea."

Morocco will aim to bounce back from defeat against Portugal, while Iran take on Spain in their next fixture, both matches will be played on Wednesday, June 20.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain in numbers World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain in numbers
World Cup 2018: Player ratings from game between Egypt and Uruguay World Cup 2018 Player ratings from game between Egypt and Uruguay
Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup: Hector Cuper explains why he left Mohamed Salah on Egypt's bench Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Hector Cuper explains why he left Mohamed Salah on Egypt's bench
World Cup 2018: Frustration photos of Africa's most prolific attacker summarises Egypt's loss World Cup 2018 Frustration photos of Africa's most prolific attacker summarises Egypt's loss
World Cup 2018: No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egypt World Cup 2018 No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egypt
The Numbers: Morocco vs Iran in numbers The Numbers Morocco vs Iran in numbers

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 Russian MP tells nation to ‘have sex, make babies’ with...bullet
2 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Facts and figures in Egypt clash against...bullet
3 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
4 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Here are the kick-off times for...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egyptbullet
6 World Cup 2018 What the world should expect as Egypt faces...bullet
7 The Numbers Morocco vs Iran in numbersbullet
8 World Cup 2018 Frustration photos of Africa's most...bullet
9 Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts todaybullet
10 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
Julen Lopetegui Twitter react as Spain sack coach on the eve of World Cup
Football Uruguay star Suarez in final shot at World Cup redemption
Julen Lopetegui Spain sack coach after accepting Real Madrid job, Hierro appointed
World Cup 2018 Salah left out of starting line-up for Egypt World Cup opener
World Cup 2018 Spain face Portugal in World Cup after Uruguay win
World Cup 2018 Uruguay 'break spell' as Salah watches from Egypt bench
World Cup 2018 Twitter mocks Saudi Arabia after loss to Russia

World Cup 2018

Mohamed Salah could not save Egypt as Jose Gimenez gave Uruguay a 1-0 win in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group A opener on Friday, June 15.
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez celebrates his winning goal against Egypt
World Cup 2018 Uruguay 'break spell' as Salah watches from Egypt bench
Jose Gimenez headed in Uruguay's late winner against Egypt
World Cup 2018 Spain face Portugal in World Cup after Uruguay win
World Cup 2018 9 things you need to know about Mohamed Salah