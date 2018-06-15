news

Twitter users were not impressed as Iran needed an own goal from Aziz Bouhaddouz to beat Morocco 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group B opener on Friday, June 15.

With Spain and Portugal in the same group, Iran and Morocco both needed a victory in their group opener to stand any chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

The game had no life and very little spark and became a slug fest with both sides unable to break opposing defences down.

The breakthrough came in the second half in ugly fashion just as the game deserved according to Twitters users as an own goal by Bouhaddouz gave Iran a three points they will cherish.

Iran beat Morocco 1-0 with own goal by Bouhaddouz

Twitter users showed their frustration as to very little excitement provided in the Iran vs Morocco game.

A fan wrote, "STOP CRYING AND PLAY #WorldCup #MaroccoIran" in reference to the multiple fouls which saw players spend so much time receiving treatment.

The game has an extended six minutes additional time which resulted in a goal for Iran but before that, Twitter users were unimpressed with the lack of entertainment the match provided as a fan said, "That tumble was the best thing I’ve seen in this game. Bravo"

Another fan said, "#MaroccoIran issa waste of eyes."

"Jeez, this is like an episode of the walking wounded. Boring stuff," "Playing international soccer like fighting against ancient Greeks is a bad Idea."

Morocco will aim to bounce back from defeat against Portugal, while Iran take on Spain in their next fixture, both matches will be played on Wednesday, June 20.