Music star Jason Derulo has pulled out of performing at the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 14.

Derulo was scheduled to perform to 80,000 people to open the World Cup but has noticed that he won’t be able to attend.

The international pop star will not be able to perform at the ceremony as he was delayed on his way to Moscow.

Derulo who sang the official World Cup song earlier said that he will perform and use the opportunity of the visit to try finding a girlfriend.

more to follow....