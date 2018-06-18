news

Ferjani Sassi cancelled out Harry Kane's opener to score Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup , as Tunisia lost 2-1 to England in their group G game on Monday, June 18.

England opened the scoring when Harry Kane tucked in the ball after a Ashley Young corner found its way to him.

Tunisia responded from the penalty spot as Kyle Walker elbow sent Fakhreddine Ben Youssef down on the pitch.

After the equaliser England tried to find a breakthrough but could not as both sides went into the break tied at 1-1.

Ferjani Sassi scores Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Ferjani Sassi scored from the penalty spot to equalise for Tunisia and score Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Reactions to Sassi's goal on Twitter, "Thank you SASSI for scoring first African goal. Love all the way from Kenya! Somebody RETWEEEEET"

"Tunisia becomes the first African team to score at the 2018 #WorldCup, after the three African teams that played before them failed to see the back of the net."

Kane scores lat winner as England beat Tunisia 2-1

Harry Kane scored a late winner as England beat Tunisia in the group opener.

Kane who scored the opener was on hand to score what turned out to be the winning goal in additional time.

The England captain was hailed as hero following his performance in th game, here are the reactions on Twitter.

"Who else would’ve scored a brace for England if it weren’t going to be Harry?? "

"Harry Kane’s winner was a quality header, yes he’s unmarked and had time but so easy to head that straight at the keeper. World class striker."

"He’s a top striker Harry Kane. Stating the obvious I know, but he is a natural in front of goal. "

England take on Panama in their next fixture, while Tunisia take on Belgium in the other group fixture.