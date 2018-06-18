Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Reactions as England beat Tunisia 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.


World Cup 2018 Kane the hero, as Twitter hails Sassi for scoring first African goal

Here are the reactions England beat Tunisia 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ferjani Sassi cancelled out Harry Kane's opener to score Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as Tunisia lost 2-1 to England in their group G game on Monday, June 18. play Reactions as England beat Tunisia 2-1 (FIFA)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ferjani Sassi cancelled out Harry Kane's opener to score Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as Tunisia lost 2-1 to England in their group G game on Monday, June 18.

England opened the scoring when Harry Kane tucked in the ball after a Ashley Young corner found its way to him.

Tunisia responded from the penalty spot as Kyle Walker elbow sent Fakhreddine Ben Youssef down on the pitch.

Tunisia vs England stats

After the equaliser England tried to find a breakthrough but could not as both sides went into the break tied at 1-1.

Ferjani Sassi scores Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Ferjani Sassi scored from the penalty spot to equalise for Tunisia and score Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

play Sassi's goal was not enough as England beat Tunisia (FIFA)

Reactions to Sassi's goal on Twitter, "Thank you SASSI for scoring first African goal. Love all the way from Kenya! Somebody RETWEEEEET"

"Tunisia becomes the first African team to score at the 2018 #WorldCup, after the three African teams that played before them failed to see the back of the net."

Kane scores lat winner as England beat Tunisia 2-1

Harry Kane scored a late winner as England beat Tunisia in the group opener.

England squad play Harry Kane was England's saviour against Tunisia (Vanguard)

 

Kane who scored the opener was on hand to score what turned out to be the winning goal in additional time.

The England captain was hailed as hero following his performance in th game, here are the reactions on Twitter.

 

"Who else would’ve scored a brace for England if it weren’t going to be Harry?? "

"Harry Kane’s winner was a quality header, yes he’s unmarked and had time but so easy to head that straight at the keeper. World class striker."

"He’s a top striker Harry Kane. Stating the obvious I know, but he is a natural in front of goal. "

England take on Panama in their next fixture, while Tunisia take on Belgium in the other group fixture.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama game World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama game
World Cup 2018: Germany, Spain, who? Belgium are the real favourites in Russia World Cup 2018 Germany, Spain, who? Belgium are the real favourites in Russia
World Cup 2018: Twitter hails Mertens volley as Belgium beat Panama World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mertens volley as Belgium beat Panama
World Cup 2018: Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic
World Cup 2018: Granqvist the hero as Penalty gives Sweden win over South Korea World Cup 2018 Granqvist the hero as Penalty gives Sweden win over South Korea
World Cup 2018: Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday five World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday five

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: World Cup update on Sports Beat Sports Beat World Cup update on Sports Beat
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review Brazil Vs Switzerland World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review Brazil Vs Switzerland
Vox Pop: What is your take on Ghana failing to qualify for the World Cup? Vox Pop What is your take on Ghana failing to qualify for the World Cup?



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claimsbullet
4 World Cup 2018 Mexico's goal celebration against Germany causes an...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Low’s squad selection under scrutiny as...bullet
6 World Cup 2018 Beat that Messi! Red-hot Ronaldo lightens up...bullet
7 World Cup 2018 Nigeria schooled as Africa continues to wait...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 This psychic pig who has predicted World...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from the cracking game...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Leo tumbles; all fall – Over dependence...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mertens volley as Belgium beat Panama
World Cup 2018 Granqvist the hero as Penalty gives Sweden win over South Korea
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
World Cup 2018 What a free kick!!!, Kolarov's match winner applauded on Twitter
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Paul Pogba for saving France from Australia

World Cup 2018

Mikel John Obi, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players react to Croatia loss
Philippe Coutinho scored a stunner as Brazil played out a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group E opener on Sunday, June 17.
World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
Germany face an uphill task at the World Cup after defeat by Mexico
World Cup 2018 5 things we learned from Sunday games
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho (right) celebrates his goal against Switzerland
World Cup 2018 Profligate Brazil held by stubborn Switzerland