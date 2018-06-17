news

Aleksandar Kolarov's match winning free kick was applaudede on Twitter as Serbia beat Costa Rica 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group E opener on Sunday, June 17.

After a goalless first half Kolaraov broke the deadlock when he curled in a brilliant free kick beyond Keylor Navas in the 57th minute to give Serbia the lead.

Costa Rica tried to snatch an equaliser towards the end of the game but Serbia held on for all three points.

Kolarov with a beautiful free kick to give Serbia 1-0 win over Costa Rica

Kolarov's match winning free kick was among the trends on Twitter as some compared its quality to that of Cristiano Ronaldo in the 3-3 draw with Spain.

The full back is know to score free kicks and his latest was very much appreciated by Twitter users.

A fan said, "Kolarov's free kick goal is better than Ronaldo. Kolarov had to beat Keylor Navas. Ronaldo just had to beat David De Karius. Difference in levels."