Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Reactions as Serbia beat Costa Rica 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup


World Cup 2018 What a free kick, Kolarov's match winning free kick applauded on Twitter

Here are the reactions as Serbia beat Costa Rica 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aleksandar Kolarov's match winning free kick was applaudede on Twitter as Serbia beat Costa Rica 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group E opener on Sunday, June 17. play Aleksandar Kolarov with the match winner for Serbia over Costa Rica (Squwaka)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Aleksandar Kolarov's match winning free kick was applaudede on Twitter as Serbia beat Costa Rica 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group E opener on Sunday, June 17.

After a goalless first half Kolaraov broke the deadlock when he curled in a brilliant free kick beyond Keylor Navas in the 57th minute to give Serbia the lead.

Costa Rica tried to snatch an equaliser towards the end of the game but Serbia held on for all three points.

Serbia squad play Serbia get their World Cup campaign up with three points (Squawka)

 

Kolarov with a beautiful free kick to give Serbia 1-0 win over Costa Rica

Kolarov's match winning free kick was among the trends on Twitter as some compared its quality to that of Cristiano Ronaldo in the 3-3 draw with Spain.

The full back is know to score free kicks and his latest was very much appreciated by Twitter users.

A fan said, "Kolarov's free kick goal is better than Ronaldo. Kolarov had to beat Keylor Navas. Ronaldo just had to beat David De Karius. Difference in levels."

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

Football: Neymar to make World Cup bow as Germany launch campaign Football Neymar to make World Cup bow as Germany launch campaign
World Cup 2018: 3 things we learnt from Peru 0 Vs 1 Denmark World Cup 2018 3 things we learnt from Peru 0 Vs 1 Denmark
World Cup 2018: 4 things we learnt from Argentina 1 Vs 1 Iceland World Cup 2018 4 things we learnt from Argentina 1 Vs 1 Iceland
World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from France 2 Vs 1 Australia World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from France 2 Vs 1 Australia
World Cup 2018: Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out of position World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out of position
World Cup 2018: Super Eagles players’ ratings in their 2-0 loss to Croatia World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players’ ratings in their 2-0 loss to Croatia

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from the cracking game between Spain...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco vrs Iran gamebullet
5 World Cup 2018 No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egyptbullet
6 World Cup 2018 Frustration photos of Africa's most prolific...bullet
7 World Cup 2018 Whoever has Cristiano Ronaldo is...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 This psychic pig who has predicted World...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Beat that Messi! Red-hot Ronaldo...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Paul Pogba for saving France from Australia
Julen Lopetegui Twitter react as Spain sack coach on the eve of World Cup
Football Ronaldo scores hat-trick against Spain as World Cup lifts off
World Cup 2018 Uruguay 'break spell' as Salah watches from Egypt bench
World Cup 2018 Twitter mocks Saudi Arabia after loss to Russia

World Cup 2018

Croatia captain Luka Modric said his side were mature after they secured a 2-0 victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday, June 16.
World Cup 2018 Modric says Croatia were mature against Super Eagles
World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday four
Oghenekaro Etebo, Odion Ighalo and Leon Balogun
World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2
Oghenekaro Etebo, Mikel John Obi, Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong
Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2 Etebo’s own goal, Modric’s penalty kill off Super Eagles in their World Cup 2018 opener