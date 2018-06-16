Pulse.com.gh logo
Reactions as Argentina draw Iceland 1-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.


World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland

Here are the reactions as Argentina draw Iceland 1-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  Published:
Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria play Sergio Aguero scored the as Argentina beat Iceland (FIFA)
Twitter was excited as Lionel Messi missed a penalty in Argentina's 1-1 draw with Iceland in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener on Saturday, June 16.

The game started at slow pace but Sergio Aguero broke the deadlock in the 19th minute as the game bust to life.

Alfred Finnbogason responded for Iceland in the 23rd minute with their first goal at the World Cup and they hold to a 1-1 draw at halftime.

Lionel Messi had a chance to put Argentina ahead in 63rd minute but lost the penalty.

Messi slated on Twitter for Penalty miss

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick or Portugal in their 3-3 draw with Spain and all eyes were on Messi to produce a better performance against  Iceland.

|

 

Iceland squad play Iceland held Argentina to a draw (FIFA)
