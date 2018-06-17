Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

World Cup 2018:Super Eagles players' ratings in Nigeria 0Vs2 Croatia


World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players’ ratings in their 2-0 loss to Croatia

An Etebo own goal in the first half and a penalty by Modric in the second killed off Nigeria at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mikel John Obi, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi play World Cup 2018: Super Eagles players’ ratings in their 2-0 loss to Croatia (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were beaten 2-0 by Croatia in their opening game of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

An Oghenekaro Etebo own goal in the first half and a penalty by Luca Modric in the second gave Croatia the three points to top Group D following the 1-1 draw between Argentina and Iceland earlier in the day.

Match stats

This is how Super Eagles players rated in the game

Francis Uzoho (Goalkeeper)

Francis Uzoho play Francis Uzoho (Jamie Squire - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
 

Can be blamed for the first goal but not his fault really and the second goal was from a penalty. Could have done more during set-pieces but didn’t embarrass himself.

5/10

Shehu Abdullahi (Right-back)

Shehu Abdullahi play Shehu Abdullahi (Twitter/Super Eagles)
 

Had a poor game and was very ineffective in the first half. Didn’t offer anything in attack and his defending was a suspect all through the game.

3/10

William Troost-Ekong (Central defender)

Mario Mandzukic and William Troost-Ekong play William Troost-Ekong (AFP/Getty Images)
 

Very disorganised defending and caused the penalty for the second goal by wrapping his arms around Mario Mandzukic during a corner. Was easily beaten in the air too.

3/10

Leon Balogun (Central defender)

Bullied by the Croatians especially in the air and failed to organised the defence.

3/10

Brian Idowu (Left-back)

Brian Idowu play Brian Idowu (Twitter/Super Eagles)
 

A passenger all through the game but managed not the let himself get beaten on several occasion. Ventured forward a bit also.

4/10

Wilfred Ndidi (Defensince midfield)

Held his own against the talented Croatian midfielder. His only fault was not helping with good passes to the forwards-that was never his strength anyway.

Was very strong in tackles also.

5/10

Oghenekaro Etebo (Central midfield)

Oghenekaro Etebo and Brian Idowu play Oghenekaro Etebo (Twitter/Super Eagles)
 

A very solid start from the former Warri Wolves midfielder before his unfortunate own-goal. Supported Ndidi well in shielding the back four but got tired towards the end.

4/10

Mikel Obi (Attacking midfield)

Mikel John Obi and Luca Modric play Mikel John Obi (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
 

At the age of 31, a slow Mikel do not have the legs and stamina for the attacking midfield role. Offered nothing in the game, could not mark, hold on to possession, tackle or field good passes to the forwards.

3/10

Alex Iwobi (Forward)

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
 

Slow start from the Arsenal man but was ultimately the most liveliest Nigerian player on the night. Often times cutting in from the left into midfield to play passes that troubled Croatia’s defence. Was a huge shock when he was substituted instead of Mikel Obi.

4/10

Victor Moses (Forward)

Victor Moses play Victor Moses (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
 

Was also very lively and the Croats had to pay very close attention to him. Guilty of falling easily from every tackle but did create some chances on his own.

4/10

Odion Ighalo (Striker)

Cut a very isolated figure upfront on his own which was not his fault at all. Struggled to trouble the Coats’ defence and didn’t get any good pass from his midfielders.

3/10

Substitutes

Ahmed Musa (Forward)

A 62nd substitute in place of Iwobi, Musa failed to trouble the Croats with his pace. Played without real purpose and failed to make an impact.

1/10

Kelechi Iheanacho (Striker)

Came on in the 73rd minute and showed that he should have been brought on earlier. Showed strength and held on to the ball well.

Troubled the Croatian defence in the less than 20 minutes he played.

3/10

Simy Nwankwo (Striker)

Got in late on and didn’t have any impact to be rated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out of position World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out of position
World Cup 2018: Modric says Croatia were mature against Super Eagles World Cup 2018 Modric says Croatia were mature against Super Eagles
World Cup 2018: Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday four World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday four
World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2 World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2
World Cup 2018: Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claims World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claims
Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2: Etebo’s own goal, Modric’s penalty kill off Super Eagles in their World Cup 2018 opener Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2 Etebo’s own goal, Modric’s penalty kill off Super Eagles in their World Cup 2018 opener

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from the cracking game between Spain and...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Russian MP tells nation to ‘have sex, make babies’...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco vrs Iran gamebullet
6 World Cup 2018 No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egyptbullet
7 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Facts and figures in Egypt clash...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Frustration photos of Africa's most...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Whoever has Cristiano Ronaldo is...bullet
10 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Here are the kick-off times...bullet

Related Articles

Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2 Etebo’s own goal, Modric’s penalty kill off Super Eagles in their World Cup 2018 opener
2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles midfielder learning Shaku Shaku for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Football Croatia take on Nigeria in Russia's European bolthole
World Cup 2018 5 players that can spoil Super Eagles opening match
Football Obi Mikel says Nigeria's young Eagles must keep World Cup nerves in check
World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2
World Cup 2018 Modric says Croatia were mature against Super Eagles

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Nigeria 0-2 Croatia - How the players fared
World Cup 2018 Nigeria schooled as Africa continues to wait for a first win in Russia
Twitter reacted as the Super Eagles lost 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener on Saturday, June 16.
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Peru 0-1 Denmark - How the players fared