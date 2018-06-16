Pulse.com.gh logo
Reactions as France beat Australia 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.


World Cup 2018 Pogba the hero for France over Australia

Here are the reactions as France beat Australia 2-1 at 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Paul Pogba was hailed on Twitter as he produced the winning goal for France who beat Australia 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group C opener on Saturday, June 16. play Paul Pogba scored the winner as France beat Australia 2-1 (FIFA)
After a goalless first half Australia and France both scored from the penalty spot through Antoine Griezmann and Mile Jedinak.

Pogba scored what turned out to be the match winner after he exchanged passes with Olivier Giroud to put France in the lead.

Pogba hailed despite poor showing from France

Twitter users hailed Pogba despite numerous criticism about his flamboyant style of play, A fan said, "The people that judge pogba by goals will be pretty quiet today. They'll be checking how many tackles he made, That's what a midfielder is supposed to do "

The French midfielder is the talisman for the French national team and his performance brought about different reactions.

A fan said, "Great sight Pogba powering forward like that, all strength and timing. What a force he is like that."

Some other positive reactions to his performance, "Pogba scores and my timeline is full of, "Well he's been shit for the full game. No mention of any of the other players who've been far worse and absent though. Standard."

 

Another fan said, "The amount of hate Pogba gets is unbelievable, KDB is the ginger Stephen Ireland who’s awful for his country but no one bats an eye uno"

Paul Pogba play Pogba was the game decider as France beat Australia (FIFA)

Some fans were however not impressed with Pogba's overall performance in th encounter despite scoring the match winning goal.

A fan said, "It was own goal and Pogba twitter are still screaming Pogba."

