Mohamed Salah could not save Egypt as Jose Gimenez gave Uruguay a 1-0 win in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group A opener on Friday, June 15.

Uruguay fielded a strong line up with superstars Edison Cavani and Luis Suarez named in their starting line up, while Salah was given a spot among the substitutes.

The first half ended goalless with Egypt in the ascendancy even without their talisman on the pitch.

Gimenez rose highest to convert a cross by Carlos Sanchez in the 89th minute to give Uruguay a 1-0 win in the group A fixture.

No Salah as Uruguay beat Egypt 1-0

Twitter was not impressed as Hector Cuper left Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on the bench for all 90 minutes of the encounter.

Cuper made three changes in the second half but refused to risk Salah who suffered a sever shoulder injury in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Reactions to Egypt's 1-0 loss to Uruguay