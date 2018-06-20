news

Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed by Twitter users as he led Portugal to a 1-0 win over Morocco in their second group B game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , on Wednesday, June 20.

Ronaldo continued his goalscoring form which saw him score a hattrick against Spain in their opener.

He opened the scoring for Portugal when he converted a header from Joao Moutinho in the fourth minute, but could not add to the lead as they went to halftime 1-0.

Ronaldo becomes the highest European with International goals

Ronaldo's goal against Morocco saw him set a new record for most international goals by an European.

His goal tally for Portugal increased to 85 which meant he overtook Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas who had 84.

Reactions on Twitter to Ronaldo's new record, "Cristiano Ronaldo opens the scoring against Morocco -- He is now the all-time leading international goalscorer in European football, with 85 goals"

After his fourth goal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Twitter users hailed Ronaldo as the Greatest Player of All Time (GOAT).

Here are some of their reactions, "Say what you like, #Ronaldo has looked intensely focused, fierce & ready to win. Less can be said about #Messi who looked rather disinterested in #Argentina opener. @Cristiano genuinely pulls his team along with him #leadership"

""Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first Portugal player since José Torres in 1966 to score a goal with his right foot, left foot and head in a single World Cup tournament. Collection."

"How he's still doing this at the highest level at the age of 33 just baffles me, I just can't imagine a time or scenario where his unbelievable consistent form will diminish, what a man!"

Morocco second African side to crash out after Egypt

Morocco became the second African country to crash out after another loss to Portugal in their group encounter.

Portugal vs Morocco stats

Portugal take on Iran in their next fixture Morocco in their next fixture, while Morocco face off with Spain in the groups closing game on Monday, June 25.