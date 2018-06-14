Pulse.com.gh logo
5 things to know about 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia


The 2018 FIFA World Cup brings together 32 teams around the World to compete for the title.

Here are five things you need to know the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
1.    Duration and the host country of 2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is an international football event which would be hosted across several cities in Russia, it is scheduled to hold from Thursday, June 14 till Sunday, July 15.

Russia are hosts of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

 

2.     Host stadiums for the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Samara Arena, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Volgograd Arena, Ekaterinburg Arena, Mordovia Arena, Rostov Arena, Kaliningrad Stadium, Kazan Arena, Spartak Stadium, Fisht Stadium, Saint Petersburg Stadium, Luzhniki Stadium

3.    The 32 teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

32 teams from FIVE continental federations will take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Asian teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

African teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia

Salah is one of the stars at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

 

European teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

North American teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama

South American teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay

4.   Group stage and structure of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will have a total of 64 matches played.

The 32 teams are divided into eight group of four each, the top two from the eight groups will advance to the round of 16 after conclusion of the group phase fixtures.

There are eight groups at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Winners of each group will be pair against each other in the round of 16 to produce eight quater-finalist.

The quarter-finalist will take on each other to produce the semi-finalists.

Winners in the semi-final will progress to the final, will losers will contest for third place.

5. Prize money for winners and match ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup official ball is named the "Telstar 18".

The official match ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup is called the Telstar 18

 

Champions of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will get US$ 38 million, Runners-up US$ 28 million, Third place US$ 24 million, Fourth place US$ 22 million, 5th–8th place US$ 16 million each, 9th–16th place US$ 12 million each, 17th–32nd place US$ 8 million each.

