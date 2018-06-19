news

Mohamed Salah was in action for Egypt but could not prevent a 3-1 defeat to Russiain their group A 2018 FIFA World Cup , game on Tuesday, June 19.

After a goalless first half Russia opened the scoring when Egypt captain Ahmed Fathi put the ball in the back of his own net in the 47th minute.

Russia continued their search for more goals and were rewarded when Denis Cheryshev slot in the ball at the near post in the 59th minute to double their lead.

Artem Dzyuba made it three goals in favour of the Russians when he converted a ball through to him by Ilya Kutepov in the 62nd minute.

Russia vs Egypt stats

Salah scores penalty against Russia

Salah who was restored to the starting line up reduced the deficit for Egypt when he converted a penalty in the 73rd minute to score his country's first goal at the tournament since 1990.

The penalty will however turn out not to be enough as Russia held on for their second win in the group stage and progress to the round of 16.

Here are the reactions to Salah's return from injury which was hailed on Twitter even though he could not save them from defeat.

A fan hailed the Liverpool forward unlike Lionel Messi who missed his penalty kick against Iceland.

He said, "Just goes to show, levels. Difference between a good player and a world class player.. One can do it on the biggest stage, the other bottles it"

"Damn russia is playing really well! The egypt team is average sadly....and salah cant change that..."

Egypt bow out after 3-1 defeat to Russia

Egypt's 3-1 defeat to Russia was discussed on Twitter as the African nation is now on the brink of elimination.

If Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia in their second group game, Egypt will be out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and Twitter users expressed disappointment to the possibility of the African side and their star player no longer in the competition.

Here are their reactions, "The Egyptian you’re seeing today, you shall see them no more!"

"Egypt waited for 28 years to enter the world cup and exited after 6 days in the world cup"

Egypt take on Saudi Arabia in their next fixture while hosts Russia battle with Uruguay to determine the group winners.