news

Ferjani Sassi cancelled out Harry Kane's opener to score Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup , in the Tunisia vs England group G game on Monday, June 18.

A cagey first half saw Panama frustrate Belgium superstars to a goalless draw at half time.

Ferjani Sassi scores Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Ferjani Sassi scored from the penalty spot to equalise for Tunisia and score Africa's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

England take on Panama in their next fixture, while Tunisia take on Belgium in the other group fixture.