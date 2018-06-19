news

Senegal beat Poland 2-1 to record Africa's first win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup , in their group H game on Tuesday, June 19.

Senegal recorded Africa's first win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup through an own goal by Poland defender Thiago Cionek in the 38th minute after he deflected a ball by Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Mbaye Niang scored the second for Senegal was he got on the end of a back pass.

Grzegorz Krychowiak reduced the lead to just one when he got on the end of a free kick by Piotr Zielinski in the 86th minute.

After defeats to Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia, Senegal eventually won Africa's first match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Terenga Lions were the first African side to two score goals in a game at the tournament.

Twitter were impressed with their achievement for Africa, here are reactions to their victory.

"Thoroughly enjoying the subtext of this Senegal victory: one of the most xenophobic countries in Europe being defeated by African talent, energy and courage Aliou Cissé président ! "

"Well done Senegal!!!! You guys looked like winners from the Beginning of the game. Sooo proud as an African!!!"

Senegal vs Poland stats

"Well done Senegal. Africa is proud of you!!!"

"Thanks to Senegal for making Africa proud"

"Great to see an African team coached by an African coach (former player) Triumph. Viva Senegal . Africa Oyeeeee"

Wojciech Szczęsny blamed for Senegal second goal aginst Poland

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was blamed on Twitter for the second goal scored by Senegla which eventually turned out to be the match winner.

Here are some of the reactions to his performance in the encounter.

"wojciech szczęsny might be at juve now but you can never completely get all the arsenal out of you"

"Szczesny desperately bringing down his value so he fits Emery's summer transfer budget. Good man."

"All I can say is Wojciech Szczesny wants to make us feel like we never made a mistake and that makes him a Proper Arsenal Man."

"Szczesny should not have come out. Costly mistake. left the post wide open"

"I will never tire of the sight of Wojciech Szczesny picking the ball out of his own net."

Senegal take on Japan in their next fixture while Poland face off with Columbia in the group game.