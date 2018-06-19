Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Reactions as Senegal beat Poland 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.


World Cup 2018 Reactions as Senegal beat Poland to record Africa's first win

Here are the reactions Senegal beat Poland 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senegal beat Poland 2-1 to record Africa's first win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their group H game on Tuesday, June 19. play Senegal win Africa's first game at the World Cup (Ino football)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senegal beat Poland 2-1 to record Africa's first win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their group H game on Tuesday, June 19.

Senegal recorded Africa's first win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup through an own goal by Poland defender Thiago Cionek in the 38th minute after he deflected a ball by Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Mbaye Niang scored the second for Senegal was he got on the end of a back pass.

Grzegorz Krychowiak reduced the lead to just one when he got on the end of a free kick by Piotr Zielinski in the 86th minute.

Senegal squad play Senegal record Africa's first win at the World Cup (Ino football)

Senegal record Africa's first win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

After defeats to Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia, Senegal eventually won Africa's first match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Terenga Lions were the first African side to two score goals in a game at the tournament.

Senegal beat Poland 2-1 to record Africa's first win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their group H game on Tuesday, June 19. play Senegal celebrate their win over Poland (Ino football)

 

Twitter were impressed with their achievement for Africa, here are reactions to their victory.

"Thoroughly enjoying the subtext of this Senegal victory: one of the most xenophobic countries in Europe being defeated by African talent, energy and courage      Aliou Cissé président ! "

"Well done Senegal!!!! You guys looked like winners from the Beginning of  the game. Sooo proud as an African!!!"

Senegal vs Poland stats

"Well done Senegal. Africa is proud of you!!!"

"Thanks to Senegal for making Africa proud"

"Great to see an African team coached by an African coach (former player) Triumph. Viva Senegal     . Africa Oyeeeee"

 

Wojciech Szczęsny blamed for Senegal second goal aginst Poland

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was blamed on Twitter for the second goal scored by Senegla which eventually turned out to be the match winner.

Here are some of the reactions to his performance in the encounter.

"wojciech szczęsny might be at juve now but you can never completely get all the arsenal out of you"

"Szczesny desperately bringing down his value so he fits Emery's summer transfer budget. Good man."

Senegal beat Poland 2-1 to record Africa's first win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their group H game on Tuesday, June 19. play Mbaye Niang and Idrissa Gueye were the two goalscorers for Senegal (Ino football)

"All I can say is Wojciech Szczesny wants to make us feel like we never made a mistake and that makes him a Proper Arsenal Man."

"Szczesny should not have come out. Costly mistake. left the post wide open"

"I will never tire of the sight of Wojciech Szczesny picking the ball out of his own net."

Senegal take on Japan in their next fixture while Poland face off with Columbia in the group game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Senegal's win over Poland World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Senegal's win over Poland
World Cup 2018: Hope Of Africa – Senegal showing the way in Russia World Cup 2018 Hope Of Africa – Senegal showing the way in Russia
World Cup 2018: Neymar walks out of training after picking up fresh injury World Cup 2018 Neymar walks out of training after picking up fresh injury
World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia
World Cup 2018: All you need to know about Senegal-Poland clash World Cup 2018 All you need to know about Senegal-Poland clash
Football: Japan beat 10-man Colombia to make World Cup history Football Japan beat 10-man Colombia to make World Cup history

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: Here are the top 4 goals at Russia 2018 from the stands World Cup 2018 Here are the top 4 goals at Russia 2018 from the stands
World Cup 2018: Top 5 goal scorers for World Cup Day 6 World Cup 2018 Top 5 goal scorers for World Cup Day 6
World Cup 2018: RADP World Cup match review England VS Tunisia World Cup 2018 RADP World Cup match review England VS Tunisia



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Mexico's goal celebration against Germany causes an...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Low’s squad selection under scrutiny as out-of-form...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea...bullet
6 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from England's 2-1 win over Tunisiabullet
7 World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Beat that Messi! Red-hot Ronaldo lightens...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Nigeria schooled as Africa continues to...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mertens volley as Belgium beat Panama
World Cup 2018 Granqvist the hero as Penalty gives Sweden win over South Korea
World Cup 2018 Kane the hero, as Twitter hails Sassi for scoring first African goal
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
World Cup 2018 What a free kick!!!, Kolarov's match winner applauded on Twitter
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Paul Pogba for saving France from Australia

World Cup 2018

Carlos Sanchez Moreno
World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournament
Harry Kane (2L) got England out of jail with an injury-time winner to ensure his side claimed all three points from their opening Group G game against Tunisia
Football Kane relief as last-gasp England escape with Tunisia win
World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia's World Cup team plane catches fire
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Panama
Football Martinez delighted with Belgian start as Lukaku sinks Panama