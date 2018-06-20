Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Senegal supporters clean up stadium to celebrate win over Poland


World Cup 2018 Senegal supporters clean up stadium to celebrate win over Poland

Senegal supporters set the standard of cleanliness at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senegal supporters celebrated their 2-1 win over Poland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 19 by cleaning up the stadium. play Senegal supporters became housekeeper after their win against Poland (Daily Mail)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senegal supporters celebrated their 2-1 win over Poland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 19 by cleaning up the stadium.

The Terenga Lions picked up Africa’s first win at the World Cup and supporters of the team were happy enough to show their housekeeping skills at the Spartak Stadium at the end of the match.

The Senegalese supporters were thrilled by their team’s shock win which sees them joint top of Group H with Japan.

Senegal beat Poland 2-1 to record Africa's first win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their group H game on Tuesday, June 19. play Senegal picked up Africa's first win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Ino football)

 

The cleaning up of the stadium by the Senegalese was a gesture much appreciated by insiders and found its way to social media.

Senegal vs Poland stats

A video clip on social media showcased the Senegal supporters participating in the clearing of food and drink packages used by spectators in the stadium into a bin bag.

The video on social media has brought a lot of praise for the Senegalese team as they stayed humble despite victory in their encounter.

Senegal supporter cleans up the stadium play

Senegal supporter cleans up the stadium

(Daily Mail)

 

A fan said, “Senegal fans cleaning up their part of the stadium after their victory against Poland is the best thing you’ll see today.”

 

A Nigerian supporter suggested to the Super Eagles to replicate the method of the Senegalese to bring about victory in their subsequent games.

He said, “@NGSuperEagles If this will bring victory please sweep the whole football field before the game.”

 

After victory over Poland, the Senegalese will hope to confirm a place in the round of 16 when they face off with Japan in their next fixture on scheduled for Sunday, June 24.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Senegal players show Africa how it’s done; their fans give the world cleanliness goals World Cup 2018 Senegal players show Africa how it’s done; their fans give the world cleanliness goals
Football: Ronaldo looms for Morocco as Russia basks in glory Football Ronaldo looms for Morocco as Russia basks in glory
World Cup 2018: Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeria World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeria
World Cup 2018: Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to Russia World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to Russia
World Cup 2018: All vital stats after the first round of the World Cup World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cup
World Cup 2018: Egypt's tournament is all but over after Russia defeat World Cup 2018 Egypt's tournament is all but over after Russia defeat

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: Senegal showing the way for Africa in Russia World Cup 2018 Senegal showing the way for Africa in Russia
World Cup 2018: Meet the 19-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup World Cup 2018 Meet the 19-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup
World Cup 2018: Here are the top 4 goals at Russia 2018 from the stands World Cup 2018 Here are the top 4 goals at Russia 2018 from the stands



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from England's 2-1 win over Tunisiabullet
5 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombiabullet
6 World Cup 2018 Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first...bullet
7 World Cup 2018 Mexico's goal celebration against Germany...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Senegal's win over Polandbullet
9 World Cup 2018 Beat that Messi! Red-hot Ronaldo lightens...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mertens volley as Belgium beat Panama
World Cup 2018 Granqvist the hero as Penalty gives Sweden win over South Korea
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Senegal beat Poland to record Africa's first win
World Cup 2018 Kane the hero, as Twitter hails Sassi for scoring first African goal
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
World Cup 2018 What a free kick!!!, Kolarov's match winner applauded on Twitter
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Paul Pogba for saving France from Australia

World Cup 2018

Mohamed Salah was in action for Egypt but could not prevent a 3-1 defeat to Russiain their group A 2018 FIFA World Cup, game on Tuesday, June 19.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Salah cannot save Egypt from defeat to Russia
Russia has a nation enthralled as the 2018 World Cup hosts sail through the opening round to confound the team's detractors
World Cup 2018 3 things we learned from Tuesday games
Senegal's Mbaye Niang celebrates a goal against Poland at the World Cup in Russia
World Cup 2018 Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup
World Cup 2018 Hope Of Africa – Senegal showing the way in Russia