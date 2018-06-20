news

Senegal supporters celebrated their 2-1 win over Poland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 19 by cleaning up the stadium.

The Terenga Lions picked up Africa’s first win at the World Cup and supporters of the team were happy enough to show their housekeeping skills at the Spartak Stadium at the end of the match.

The Senegalese supporters were thrilled by their team’s shock win which sees them joint top of Group H with Japan.

The cleaning up of the stadium by the Senegalese was a gesture much appreciated by insiders and found its way to social media.

Senegal vs Poland stats

A video clip on social media showcased the Senegal supporters participating in the clearing of food and drink packages used by spectators in the stadium into a bin bag.

The video on social media has brought a lot of praise for the Senegalese team as they stayed humble despite victory in their encounter.

A fan said, “Senegal fans cleaning up their part of the stadium after their victory against Poland is the best thing you’ll see today.”

A Nigerian supporter suggested to the Super Eagles to replicate the method of the Senegalese to bring about victory in their subsequent games.

He said, “@NGSuperEagles If this will bring victory please sweep the whole football field before the game.”

After victory over Poland, the Senegalese will hope to confirm a place in the round of 16 when they face off with Japan in their next fixture on scheduled for Sunday, June 24.