Reactions as Nigeria lose 2-0 to Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.


World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat

Here are the reactions as Croatia beat Super Eagles 2-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Twitter reacted as the Super Eagles lost 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener on Saturday, June 16.

Kramaric and Etebo

(FIFA)
Twitter reacted as the Super Eagles lost 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener on Saturday, June 16.

After a slow start to the game, Croatia took the lead through an own goal by Oghenekaro Etebo who put the ball past Francis Uzoho.

Croatia sealed the result when Luka Modric converted a penalty after Mario Mandzukic was brought down by William Troost Ekong.

play Croatia beat the Super Eagles 2-0 (FIFA)

 

Nigerians blame Rohr as Croatia humble Super Eagles 2-0

Gernot Rohr was among the trends on Twitter following the Super Eagles defeat to Croatia.

Nigerian were not impressed with the selection and substitutions of the German tactician following the game.

Croatia vs Nigeria stats

Reacting to the game a fan said, "Gernot Rohr actually waited till the 88th minute before substituting Mikel?  

Even my 6 yr old son knows Mikel should have been off that pitch ages ago. Gernot Rohr is responsible for this loss Tactics and substitutions were all wrong."

 

A fan said, "Everybody knows where Mikel should be playing except Rohr. And he is the one they pay to know these things o."

Another fan said, "Bruh Rohr is a fraud.....Man can't even coach....There was no visible formation"

Super Eagles jerseys trolled after defeat to Croatia

The Super Eagles arrived Russia in style and were awarded winners of the fashion World Cup, but following defeat Twitters users expressed concerns about if the team is too focused on taking pictures than preparing for the games.

A fan said, "Going forward, there must be a permanent ban to photoshoot! The team were busy taking photos instead of training. Please this message must get to Rohr! Thank you! "

 

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

