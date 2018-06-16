Here are the reactions as Croatia beat Super Eagles 2-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
After a slow start to the game, Croatia took the lead through an own goal by Oghenekaro Etebo who put the ball past Francis Uzoho.
Croatia sealed the result when Luka Modric converted a penalty after Mario Mandzukic was brought down by William Troost Ekong.
Gernot Rohr was among the trends on Twitter following the Super Eagles defeat to Croatia.
Nigerian were not impressed with the selection and substitutions of the German tactician following the game.
Reacting to the game a fan said, "Gernot Rohr actually waited till the 88th minute before substituting Mikel?
Even my 6 yr old son knows Mikel should have been off that pitch ages ago. Gernot Rohr is responsible for this loss Tactics and substitutions were all wrong."
A fan said, "Everybody knows where Mikel should be playing except Rohr. And he is the one they pay to know these things o."
Another fan said, "Bruh Rohr is a fraud.....Man can't even coach....There was no visible formation"
The Super Eagles arrived Russia in style and were awarded winners of the fashion World Cup, but following defeat Twitters users expressed concerns about if the team is too focused on taking pictures than preparing for the games.
A fan said, "Going forward, there must be a permanent ban to photoshoot! The team were busy taking photos instead of training. Please this message must get to Rohr! Thank you! "