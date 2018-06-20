Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Super Eagles supporters stranded in Kaliningrad after Croatia game


World Cup 2018 Super Eagles supporters stranded in Kaliningrad

Visa constraints has stranded a certain amount of Nigerian supporters at Kaliningrad.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has stated that Nigeria 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener because Gernot Rohr put players out of position. play The Super Eagles may miss out on some of their supporters against Iceland
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

According to several reports up to 100 Super Eagles supporters are stranded in Kaliningrad, Russia due to a visa gaffe ahead of Nigeria’s next game against Iceland.

The Super Eagles lost 0-2 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group opener on Saturday, June 16, the game was played at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

The Super Eagles supporters who attended the match were to depart to Moscow after the encounter but were unable to as they did not possess the required visas to go through countries such as Latvia and Lithuania.

Croatia vs Nigeria stats

Kaliningrad's minister for culture and tourism Andrei Yermak spoke to TASS News Agency about the situation.

A press service statement said, "Full support has been given to the Nigerian supporters who despite multiple warnings from FIFA and information alerts from the consulate, were not able to travel from Kaliningrad to Moscow on June 16."

The report states that Russian personnel offered to arrange flights to Moscow for the stranded Nigerians but were not cheap.

Speaking to Reuters, Babajide Oke a Nigerian spoke about the situation as he revealed that some of the stranded passengers will have to wait till Thursday before they can leave.

Mikel John Obi, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi play Some of the Super Eagles supporters are stranded after the Croatia game (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

 

He said, "I was not going to pay that for a flight that is one hour, I got on my laptop and found my own ticket.

"When I got to the train station they gave us the wrong information and they told us we should go to the airport and we can purchase tickets at a discounted rate."

The Super Eagles next group game against Iceland takes place on Friday, June 22 at the Volgograd Arena.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal
World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Morocco's 1-0 loss to Portugal World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco's 1-0 loss to Portugal
World Cup 2018: How Mo Salah’s world best dreams froze in the cold at the hands of Russian ‘mafia’ World Cup 2018 How Mo Salah’s world best dreams froze in the cold at the hands of Russian ‘mafia’
World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Morocco to become Europe’s all-time topscorer World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Morocco to become Europe’s all-time topscorer
World Cup 2018: Ronaldo gets the accolades again as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo gets the accolades again as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0
Football: Cristiano Ronaldo sinks Morocco at World Cup Football Cristiano Ronaldo sinks Morocco at World Cup

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: Pogba flies barber to Russia to cut France players’ hair World Cup 2018 Pogba flies barber to Russia to cut France players’ hair
World Cup 2018: Senegal fans stay behind to help clean up stadium after win World Cup 2018 Senegal fans stay behind to help clean up stadium after win
World Cup 2018: Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16 World Cup 2018 Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republicbullet
3 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win,...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from England's 2-1 win over Tunisiabullet
6 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombiabullet
7 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Senegal's win over Polandbullet
8 World Cup 2018 Mexico's goal celebration against Germany...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Senegal players show Africa how it’s...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeria
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder sold groundnut in Lagos
Super Eagles Nigeria’s unforgettable moments at the FIFA World Cup
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players react to Croatia loss
World Cup 2018 5 players that can spoil Super Eagles opening match
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles midfielder learning Shaku Shaku for 2018 FIFA World Cup
World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland
World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out of position

World Cup 2018

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal against Morocco
World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delivers again as Portugal down Morocco
Senegal supporters celebrated their 2-1 win over Poland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 19 by cleaning up the stadium.
World Cup 2018 Senegal supporters clean up stadium to celebrate win over Poland
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated that Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is a bad 'No 10' for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeria
Denis Cheryshev
World Cup 2018 4 things we learnt from Russia’s win over Salah’s Egypt