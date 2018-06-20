news

According to several reports up to 100 Super Eagles supporters are stranded in Kaliningrad, Russia due to a visa gaffe ahead of Nigeria’s next game against Iceland.

The Super Eagles lost 0-2 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group opener on Saturday, June 16, the game was played at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

The Super Eagles supporters who attended the match were to depart to Moscow after the encounter but were unable to as they did not possess the required visas to go through countries such as Latvia and Lithuania.

Croatia vs Nigeria stats

Kaliningrad's minister for culture and tourism Andrei Yermak spoke to TASS News Agency about the situation.

A press service statement said, "Full support has been given to the Nigerian supporters who despite multiple warnings from FIFA and information alerts from the consulate, were not able to travel from Kaliningrad to Moscow on June 16."

The report states that Russian personnel offered to arrange flights to Moscow for the stranded Nigerians but were not cheap.

Speaking to Reuters, Babajide Oke a Nigerian spoke about the situation as he revealed that some of the stranded passengers will have to wait till Thursday before they can leave.

He said, "I was not going to pay that for a flight that is one hour, I got on my laptop and found my own ticket.

"When I got to the train station they gave us the wrong information and they told us we should go to the airport and we can purchase tickets at a discounted rate."

The Super Eagles next group game against Iceland takes place on Friday, June 22 at the Volgograd Arena.