Yacouba Songne's brace powers Asante Kotoko to win over Aduana Stars


The Burkinabe international scored in each half to hand the Porcupine Warriors priceless victory despite Aduana's dominant display.

  Published:
Asante Kotoko ended the first half of this season’s Zylofon Cash Premier League on a high after Songne Yacouba struck twice to beat reigning champions Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

After a bright start, Aduana fell behind against the run of play when Yacouba scored a brilliant free kick in the 7th minute.  The offensive midfielder struck the ball underneath the wall, catching goalkeeper Joseph Addo by surprise.

The goal boosted Kotoko, who came very close to finding the second goal through Jordan Opoku. A quick interchange of passes released the veteran midfielder who unleashed a terrific effort which struck the upright.

Aduana got the ball into the back of the net but referee Issaka Afful ruled for offside as the first half ended.

Two minutes into the start of second half, Kotoko increased their lead courtesy Yacouba. An unmarked Yacouba slotted home from close range after a fine low cross from midfielder Prince Acuqah.

Aduana were, however, given a lifeline when Bright Adjei pulled one back on 67 minutes. They pressured Kotoko's defence with coach Yusif Abubakar brining on Yahaya Mohammed and Uba Ikama.

The two came very close to restoring parity. Ikama had a goal ruled for offside before Yahaya's powerful freekick was saved by Felix Annan as Kotoko claimed full spoils.

Kotoko are three points behind leaders Medeama following the win while Aduana remain 14th but have four outstanding games to move out of the relegation zone.

