15 Lives Devoted to Hockey: A Look at Who Died in a Crash in Canada

Humboldt Broncos players:

— Adam Herold, 16, Montmartre, Saskatchewan

The youngest team member to die in the crash. He was raised on a farm and was a hunter and snowmobiler.

— Conner Lukan, 21, Slave Lake, Alberta

He lived with the family of Kevin Garinger, the Broncos’ president.

— Evan Thomas, 18, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

The son of Scott Thomas, president of the Saskatoon Blazers hockey team. He also played baseball at a national level. His family said that he was considering becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

— Jacob Leicht, 19, Humboldt, Saskatchewan

The only player from the town to die in the collision. He played left wing for the team.

— Jaxon Joseph, 20, Edmonton, Alberta

He joined the team in a trade earlier this year and was the son of Chris Joseph, who played for seven National Hockey League teams between 1987 and 2006.

— Logan Boulet, 21, Lethbridge, Alberta

A player in his third season for the Broncos. He had just signed up to be an organ donor, and six of his organs were transplanted or prepared for transplants.

— Logan Hunter, 18, St. Albert, Alberta

He played right wing for the team.

— Logan Schatz, 20, Allan, Saskatchewan

He was captain of the Broncos and the second-highest scorer in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. He had recently recovered from an injury.

— Stephen Wack, 21, St. Albert, Alberta

His junior hockey career was coming to an end. Wack was planning a career in video production, and he had posted several videos on YouTube.

— Xavier Labelle, 18, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Also fluent in French, Labelle was an accomplished classical pianist.

Team Personnel:

— Brody Hinz, 18, Humboldt, Saskatchewan

Hinz volunteered as the team statistician. He was about to finish high school and had been planning a career in broadcasting.

— Darcy Haugan, 42, Humboldt, Saskatchewan

Hired as the Broncos’ head coach in 2015. He was originally from Peace River, Alberta. He had studied at Northern Michigan University on a hockey scholarship and briefly played professionally in Sweden.

— Glen Doerksen, 59, Carrot River, Saskatchewan

The team’s bus driver. He had officiated and sat on the board of his local junior B hockey team, the Carrot River Thunder.

— Mark Cross, 27, Strasbourg, Saskatchewan

The team’s assistant coach. He studied kinesiology at York University in Toronto and played on its hockey team before returning to Saskatchewan.

— Tyler Bieber, 29, Humboldt, Saskatchewan

Bieber was the play-by-play radio broadcaster.

