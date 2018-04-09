15 Lives Devoted to Hockey: A Look at Who Died in a Crash in Canada

HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan — The following is a list of people who died when a bus carrying a Canadian junior hockey team collided with a tractor-trailer on a highway in Saskatchewan.
— Adam Herold, 16, Montmartre, Saskatchewan
The youngest team member to die in the crash. He was raised on a farm and was a hunter and snowmobiler.
— Conner Lukan, 21, Slave Lake, Alberta
He lived with the family of Kevin Garinger, the Broncos’ president.
— Evan Thomas, 18, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
The son of Scott Thomas, president of the Saskatoon Blazers hockey team. He also played baseball at a national level. His family said that he was considering becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
— Jacob Leicht, 19, Humboldt, Saskatchewan
The only player from the town to die in the collision. He played left wing for the team.
— Jaxon Joseph, 20, Edmonton, Alberta
He joined the team in a trade earlier this year and was the son of Chris Joseph, who played for seven National Hockey League teams between 1987 and 2006.
— Logan Boulet, 21, Lethbridge, Alberta
A player in his third season for the Broncos. He had just signed up to be an organ donor, and six of his organs were transplanted or prepared for transplants.
— Logan Hunter, 18, St. Albert, Alberta
He played right wing for the team.
— Logan Schatz, 20, Allan, Saskatchewan
He was captain of the Broncos and the second-highest scorer in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. He had recently recovered from an injury.
— Stephen Wack, 21, St. Albert, Alberta
His junior hockey career was coming to an end. Wack was planning a career in video production, and he had posted several videos on YouTube.
— Xavier Labelle, 18, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Also fluent in French, Labelle was an accomplished classical pianist.
Team Personnel:
— Brody Hinz, 18, Humboldt, Saskatchewan
Hinz volunteered as the team statistician. He was about to finish high school and had been planning a career in broadcasting.
— Darcy Haugan, 42, Humboldt, Saskatchewan
Hired as the Broncos’ head coach in 2015. He was originally from Peace River, Alberta. He had studied at Northern Michigan University on a hockey scholarship and briefly played professionally in Sweden.
— Glen Doerksen, 59, Carrot River, Saskatchewan
The team’s bus driver. He had officiated and sat on the board of his local junior B hockey team, the Carrot River Thunder.
— Mark Cross, 27, Strasbourg, Saskatchewan
The team’s assistant coach. He studied kinesiology at York University in Toronto and played on its hockey team before returning to Saskatchewan.
— Tyler Bieber, 29, Humboldt, Saskatchewan
Bieber was the play-by-play radio broadcaster.
