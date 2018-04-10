Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Bass-Baritone Wins 2018 Tucker Award


Entertainment Bass-Baritone wins 2018 Tucker Award

The prestigious Richard Tucker Award often goes to highflying sopranos, like Nadine Sierra and Renée Fleming, or to acrobatic tenors like Michael Fabiano and Lawrence Brownlee.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Christian Van Horn play

Christian Van Horn

(Yale School of Music)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

But this year, the Richard Tucker Music Foundation is honoring a bass-baritone, Christian Van Horn.

He is just the third bass-baritone to be awarded in the prize’s 40-year history. The award comes with a cash prize of $50,000 and a celebratory performance at Carnegie Hall on Oct. 21.

At 39, Van Horn is significantly older than past winners. Sierra, who won last year, is currently 29. But there’s a good reason for this discrepancy: “It takes a long time for a low voice like his to mature, and it’s been a privilege to watch and hear him grow,” Barry Tucker, the president of the foundation (and the son of the award’s namesake), said in a statement.

Van Horn has performed with opera companies across the globe, including the Metropolitan Opera, the Los Angeles Opera, the Bavarian State Opera and the Netherlands Opera. He won first place at the 2003 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.

This year, Van Horn has performances scheduled with the Canadian Opera Company and Opera Philadelphia before he returns to the Met Opera in November to play the diabolical title character in Boito’s “Mefistofele.” And in December he will stay at the Met to revisit the role of Colline in “La Bohème.” In a 2014 New York Times review, Anthony Tommasini wrote that his portrayal of Colline “reveals his sturdy voice and commanding presence.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ANDREW R. CHOW © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: Yoenis Cespedes's single lifts Mets to sweep of nationals Entertainment Yoenis Cespedes's single lifts Mets to sweep of nationals
Entertainment: The Jamaican who isn't sure he wants to play for Jamaica Entertainment The Jamaican who isn't sure he wants to play for Jamaica
Entertainment: 15 lives devoted to hockey: A look at who died in a crash in Canada Entertainment 15 lives devoted to hockey: A look at who died in a crash in Canada
Entertainment: Spieth falls short of victory, but not of another indelible memory Entertainment Spieth falls short of victory, but not of another indelible memory
Entertainment: A casualty of golden state's numbers game Entertainment A casualty of golden state's numbers game
Entertainment: With Vigneault out, Rangers have yet another position to fill Entertainment With Vigneault out, Rangers have yet another position to fill



Top Articles

1 Entertainment Bethanie Mattek-sands' husband follows her everywhere....bullet
2 Entertainment In the NBA, the court and the canvas are increasingly...bullet
3 Entertainment First homestand ends with boos for Stantonbullet
4 Entertainment Yoenis Cespedes's single lifts Mets to sweep of...bullet
5 Entertainment With Vigneault out, Rangers have yet another...bullet
6 Entertainment Reed seeks first major title and Mcilroy a...bullet
7 Entertainment The Jamaican who isn't sure he wants to play...bullet
8 Entertainment A casualty of golden state's numbers gamebullet
9 Entertainment YouTube is improperly collecting...bullet
10 Entertainment Spieth falls short of victory, but not...bullet

Related Articles

World Condé Nast's 26-year-old man of the moment
Tech The 37 most famous guest stars who have ever been on 'Law & Order: SVU'
Politics 'There's no one for right-wingers to pick a fight with': The far right is struggling to sustain interest in its social media platforms
Appointment President Akufo Addo names new SNNIT boss
Tech The 50 worst TV shows of all time, according to critics
Andre Iguodala Free agent swingman stays with Warriors, Tucker, Nene in Houston
Sports The 50 most dominant athletes alive
Entertainment Connie Sawyer, Film's Oldest Working Actress, Dies at 105

Entertainment

Masters 2018 Patrick Reed
Entertainment Reed wins the masters in a breakthrough performance
For NFL cheerleaders, rigid rules start to grate
Entertainment For NFL cheerleaders, rigid rules start to grate
null
Entertainment The subway is so late, it's making New Yorkers early
Yankees Lose Pitcher, Catcher, Then the Game in 14 Innings
Entertainment Yankees lose pitcher, catcher, then the game in 14 innings