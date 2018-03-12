Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Better Without Biggie


It is hard to believe that a team can lose one of the best players in the country and then improve the following season.

Caleb Swanigan play

Caleb Swanigan

(The Ringer)
ROLLIN’ TIDE: Alabama lost 15 games this season, and there were some ugly ones (Central Florida, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Mississippi). But the Crimson Tide have the potential to make some noise.

Why? Freshman guard Collin Sexton is arguably the best player in the nation, a Russell Westbrook-type talent who will not be in college basketball much longer.

UPSET SPECIAL: Wichita State is normally the team doing the upsetting. But the Shockers are a No. 4 seed this year, and they drew an usual matchup in No. 13 Marshall. Under coach Dan D’Antoni, the Thundering Herd love to push the pace. Wichita State could be left gasping.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ZACH SCHONBRUN © 2018 The New York Times

The New York Times

The New York Times

