Better Without Biggie

It is hard to believe that a team can lose one of the best players in the country and then improve the following season.
Why? Freshman guard Collin Sexton is arguably the best player in the nation, a Russell Westbrook-type talent who will not be in college basketball much longer.
UPSET SPECIAL: Wichita State is normally the team doing the upsetting. But the Shockers are a No. 4 seed this year, and they drew an usual matchup in No. 13 Marshall. Under coach Dan D’Antoni, the Thundering Herd love to push the pace. Wichita State could be left gasping.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.