Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

'Black Panther' Crosses $700 Million Globally


Entertainment 'Black Panther' crosses $700 million globally, annihilating newcomers

LOS ANGELES — If it keeps this up, “Black Panther” could be the newest member of moviedom’s $1 billion club.

  • Published:
'Black Panther' Crosses $700 Million Globally, Annihilating Newcomers play

'Black Panther' Crosses $700 Million Globally, Annihilating Newcomers

(nytimes)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Having had a week to absorb its record-setting arrival, Hollywood is now sizing up the staying power of Marvel’s latest superhero movie.

In its second weekend, “Black Panther” demonstrated an astounding hold on audiences in the United States and Canada, collecting about $108 million and pushing its global total after only 12 days of release to roughly $704 million, according to comScore.

As a point of context, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” collected $773 million in 2014 over its entire five-month run.

Imax, which is playing “Black Panther” in more than 60 countries, said people are paying to see the film more than once, a quality that the biggest of the big movies share. “This movie has very strong word-of-mouth and a deeply loyal core fan base, which are both necessary criteria for repeat business,” said Greg Foster, Imax’s entertainment chief.

And the euphorically reviewed film has yet to arrive in China and Japan, two of Hollywood’s biggest markets.

For the weekend in North America, three new movies arrived in wide release, and each struggled to get noticed as “Black Panther” dominated. “Game Night” (Warner Bros.) did the best, taking second place with an estimated $16.6 million. New Line, a division of Warner, spent about $35 million to make the R-rated comedy.

The holdover “Peter Rabbit” (Sony) chugged away in third place, selling about $12.5 million in tickets, for a three-week total of $71.3 million.

That left the expensive “Annihilation” in fourth place, with $11 million in estimated ticket sales. An R-rated science-fiction drama directed by Alex Garland (“Ex Machina”) and starring Natalie Portman as a biologist, “Annihilation” cost Paramount Pictures and David Ellison’s Skydance at least $40 million to make.

The weekend’s remaining new wide-release film was “Every Day,” a microbudgeted teenage fantasy-romance that took in about $3.1 million and was marketed mostly online. The movie was the first from a rebooted Orion Pictures, which is owned by Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

BROOKS BARNES © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: South Korea's 'Garlic Girls' fall to Sweden in Olympic curling Entertainment South Korea's 'Garlic Girls' fall to Sweden in Olympic curling
Entertainment: Russians won't get to march under their flag at closing ceremony Entertainment Russians won't get to march under their flag at closing ceremony
Entertainment: In shocker, U.S. Curlers end years of frustration and win first gold Entertainment In shocker, U.S. Curlers end years of frustration and win first gold
Entertainment: Skip the Bordeaux, go for the assyrtiko Entertainment Skip the Bordeaux, go for the assyrtiko
Entertainment: How John Leguizamo, actor, spends his Sundays Entertainment How John Leguizamo, actor, spends his Sundays
Entertainment: Top Berlin film festival prize goes to 'Touch me not' Entertainment Top Berlin film festival prize goes to 'Touch me not'



Top Articles

1 Entertainment How John Leguizamo, actor, spends his Sundaysbullet
2 Entertainment South Korea's 'Garlic Girls' fall to Sweden in Olympic...bullet
3 Entertainment At Gucci, dressing for the post-human worldbullet
4 Entertainment Skip the Bordeaux, go for the assyrtikobullet
5 Entertainment Russians won't get to march under their flag at...bullet
6 Entertainment In shocker, U.S. Curlers end years of...bullet
7 Entertainment 'Black Panther' crosses $700 million globally,...bullet
8 Entertainment The show goes on for arrested 'Housewife'...bullet
9 Entertainment Top Berlin film festival prize goes to...bullet
10 Entertainment At the Olympics, motherhood skis away...bullet

Related Articles

Tech 'Black Panther' earns $108 million at the box office in its 2nd weekend — the 2nd-best performance ever
Europa League Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racist abuse
Europa League Arsenal survive Ostersunds scare as policeman dies in Bilbao clashes

Entertainment

In 16 seasons with the Rangers, he scored 336 goals, the second most in franchise history.
Entertainment Rangers greats reunite to honor a traded legend
null
Entertainment At Fendi and Prada, moving beyond the shoulder pad
“It’s been two and a half years, so I’m happy it’s over,” Eugenie Bouchard said.
Entertainment Bouchard and USTA reach settlement
Report Ties Players at Top College Basketball Programs to Illicit Payments
Entertainment Report ties players at top college basketball programs to illicit payments