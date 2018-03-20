Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Cavaliers Coach Cites Health Issues as He Steps Away From Team


With just 13 games to go in the regular season, coach Tyronn Lue announced Monday that he was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Cleveland Cavaliers to try to address health issues that he has battled for months.

Ty Lue coaching the Cavaliers. play

Ty Lue coaching the Cavaliers.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty)
Larry Drew, who has previously served as a head coach in Atlanta and Milwaukee, will be Cleveland’s interim coach while Lue, who turns 41 in May, recuperates.

“I have had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year,” Lue said in a statement. “Despite a battery of tests, there have been no conclusions as to what the exact issue is.”

Before his announcement, Lue had missed part or all of three games this season because of his health, including the second half of Saturday’s victory at Chicago.

The team has yet to announce a specific return timetable, but Lue told ESPN after the statement was issued that he hoped to miss only a week. He has been urged to step away in this manner by team officials at various points this season as his symptoms persisted, but Lue resisted until now, fearful that even a temporary departure would cause further upheaval in a Cavaliers season filled with chaos.

“While I have tried to work through it, the last thing I want is for it to affect the team,” Lue said. “I am going to use this time to focus on a prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season. My goal is to come out of it a stronger and healthier version of myself so I can continue to lead this team to the championship we are all working towards.”

Chasing a fourth successive trip to the NBA Finals — and third in a row under Lue — Cleveland stumbled to a 5-7 start and was openly unraveling at midseason when Koby Altman, the Cavaliers’ general manager, made three significant deals at the league’s annual trade deadline on Feb. 8 to dramatically change the complexion of the roster.

The Cavaliers’ star forward LeBron James, speaking to reporters Saturday night in Chicago, acknowledged that Lue’s health situation had become a growing concern. “I mean, he’s the captain of the ship, so absolutely,” James said. “We worry about his health, obviously. That’s way more important than this game of basketball.

“Everything that’s been going on with our year, it’s just another one,” James added.

Lue is the second NBA coach this season to step away from the job for health reasons. Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford missed 21 games earlier this season because of headaches caused by sleep deprivation.

“After many conversations with our doctors and Koby and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health, I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season,” Lue said.

Said Altman, in a statement: “We know how difficult these circumstances are for coach Lue and we support him totally in this focused approach to addressing his health issues.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MARC STEIN © 2018 The New York Times

