Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Drexler Named Commissioner of Big3 League


Entertainment Drexler named commissioner of Big3 league

With a vacancy at commissioner created by a split with Roger Mason Jr., Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball league promoted from within, naming Clyde Drexler, a 10-time NBA All-Star, to lead the fledgling three-on-three league for the next three years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Clyde Drexler play

Clyde Drexler

(NBA.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The turnaround from Mason’s dismissal to Drexler’s hiring took just three days, and the announcement Thursday came with the additional news that Drexler, who coached in the league last season, would join a reworked Big3 board of directors.

“I wholeheartedly believe in what Ice Cube and Jeff have brought to life with the Big3,” Drexler said in a statement, referencing the league’s co-founders, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz. “The level of play and the professionalism I witnessed last season far exceeded anything that many of us involved ever imagined.”

Drexler, a Hall of Famer who played 15 years in the NBA, replaces Mason, who was terminated Monday as a result of the league believing he had an inappropriate relationship with two Qatari investors. Mason attracted the investors to the league as minority shareholders, but they failed to meet their financial obligations. Mason, who in a statement accused the league of smearing him, emphatically denied the accusation.

The firing of Mason on the same day the league announced the schedule for its second season created a chaotic atmosphere, but with Drexler’s appointment the league is hoping to shift the focus back to its on-court product. The league’s sophomore season, which begins on June 22, has been bolstered by the recent additions of big-name players such as former NBA stars Amar’e Stoudemire, Baron Davis and Metta World Peace.

The league’s board, which included Ice Cube, Kwatinetz and Amy Trask, its chairwoman, will be expanded to include Drexler and former NBA players Chauncey Billups, Jermaine O’Neal, Corey Maggette and Jerome Williams and the league’s lawyer, Mark Geragos.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

BENJAMIN HOFFMAN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: Billie Piper Answers Her Need for Reinvention Entertainment Billie Piper Answers Her Need for Reinvention
Entertainment: In the age of Amazon, Toys R Us and other bankruptcies test private equity's playbook Entertainment In the age of Amazon, Toys R Us and other bankruptcies test private equity's playbook
Entertainment: Tiger Woods, near the top of the leaderboard again, thrills fans (and opponents) Entertainment Tiger Woods, near the top of the leaderboard again, thrills fans (and opponents)
Entertainment: She took over Ohio state's scarred hockey program. A title is 2 wins away. Entertainment She took over Ohio state's scarred hockey program. A title is 2 wins away.
Entertainment: 'A punch in the gut': Toys 'R' Us closings rattle nostalgic customers Entertainment 'A punch in the gut': Toys 'R' Us closings rattle nostalgic customers
Entertainment: Nike Executive Resigns; CEO Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints Entertainment Nike Executive Resigns; CEO Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints



Top Articles

1 Entertainment At the Whitney, a champion of American artbullet
2 Entertainment Daria Kasatkina is building up to a tennis masterpiecebullet
3 Entertainment A lofty perch fit for a royal museum at Westminster Abbeybullet
4 Entertainment Toys R Us says it will close or sell all U.S. storesbullet
5 Entertainment An old Paris museum makes a new name for itselfbullet
6 Entertainment Julian Schnabel's art on his own termsbullet
7 Entertainment With discipline, and two goals from Messi,...bullet
8 Entertainment Fireworks ignite frozen livesbullet
9 Entertainment NFL free agency 2018: Kirk Cousins appears...bullet
10 Entertainment A crowded yankees' infield pushes a top...bullet

Related Articles

Tech The best moment in the new Mario game is an incredible homage to a gaming classic
Finance STOCKS TICK UP TO NEW HIGHS: Here's what you need to know
Sports WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from LeBron James' Miami Heat championship teams
Sports Ice Cube's intriguing new 3-on-3 league built on former NBA players may face 2 simple problems
Sports LeBron James doesn't want to play 3-on-3 in the Olympics and couldn't even if he wanted to
Sports 3-on-3 basketball is now officially an Olympic sport — here's how it will work
Sports Warriors score last 11 points in stunning comeback as Cavs flail down the stretch to doom their Finals chances
Finance Ford claims its new CEO has deep ties to Silicon Valley — but the company still has a big self-driving-car problem (F)
Finance Ford's shake-up proves Detroit is facing mounting pressure from Silicon Valley (F)
Finance There's a new member of the Big 3 in America's auto industry (TSLA, GM)

Entertainment

Third baseman Ed Charles of the New York Mets lunges for a ball hit by Bob Aspromonte during a 1-0 loss to the Houston Astros, in New York, Aug. 17, 1968. Charles, who played on the Mets’ 1969 team that improbably beat the powerful Baltimore Orioles to win the World Series, died March 15, 2018.
Entertainment Ed Charles, a mainstay of the miracle mets, is dead at 84
Iraq has invited its president, Gianni Infantino, to visit the country, but no decision has yet been taken on whether the trip will go ahead
Entertainment FIFA plans to launch women's league
lonzo ball kristaps porzingis
Entertainment Lose now, win later? In sixers, Knicks have a role model
null
Entertainment A Kristaps Porzingis appearance reminds the Knicks of better times