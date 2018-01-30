Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Fall Out Boy's 'Mania' Becomes Its Third No. 1 Album in a Row


Fall Out Boy's 'Mania' Becomes Its Third No. 1 Album in a Row

Rock is not dead — at least not this week, as Fall Out Boy opens at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.

“Mania” (Island), the band’s seventh studio album, became its fourth record to reach the top of the chart, and its third in a row, with the equivalent of 130,000 sales in the United States, according to Nielsen.

Of those, 117,000 were made as copies of the full album — a high proportion, as streaming increasingly takes over. According to Billboard, 13,000 of its sales were on vinyl, the best week on that format since the National’s “Sleep Well Beast” opened with 14,000 in September.

Also this week, the soundtrack to “The Greatest Showman” holds at No. 2, and Ed Sheeran’s “÷” remains at No. 3. Camila Cabello’s “Camila,” last week’s top seller, falls to fourth place, and Post Malone’s “Stoney” is No. 5.

