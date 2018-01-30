Fall Out Boy's 'Mania' Becomes Its Third No. 1 Album in a Row

Rock is not dead — at least not this week, as Fall Out Boy opens at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.
Of those, 117,000 were made as copies of the full album — a high proportion, as streaming increasingly takes over. According to Billboard, 13,000 of its sales were on vinyl, the best week on that format since the National’s “Sleep Well Beast” opened with 14,000 in September.
Also this week, the soundtrack to “The Greatest Showman” holds at No. 2, and Ed Sheeran’s “÷” remains at No. 3. Camila Cabello’s “Camila,” last week’s top seller, falls to fourth place, and Post Malone’s “Stoney” is No. 5.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.