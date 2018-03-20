Federal Budget Bill Could Affect Minor Leaguers' Pay

news

The bill, which must be passed by March 23 to avoid a government shutdown, could include a provision that would codify the current de facto exemption of minor league players from federal fair labor laws.

According to a report in The Washington Post, a provision that would favor Major League Baseball has been raised during negotiations over the bill, which could suppress a lawsuit brought by a group of minor league players over their compensation.

The potential provision, which was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the negotiations, would allow MLB to continue paying minor leaguers very low salaries.

Inclusion of the provision, after years of lobbying by MLB, could open baseball and members of Congress to criticism over a multibillion-dollar entity using its influence in Washington to exploit some of its employees during a period of legislative urgency over the bill.

“It just underscores the state of our country right now,” said Garrett Broshuis, a former minor league pitcher and a lawyer for the minor league players. “Major League Baseball billionaires have been lobbying Congress, and now they could attach this provision to a bill intended to avoid a government shutdown, and it’s all done in total secrecy.”

Baseball considers minor league players as seasonal apprentices, similar to musicians, artists and actors and others in certain industries who accept low pay for a temporary period as they seek to break into the big time. MLB sometimes pays the players, no matter which minor league team they play for, less than $1,500 per month, but only for a six-month period — less than the federal minimum wage.

If the provision is not included in the final bill, which is expected to be revealed this week, baseball could continue with its current pay system, at least until the litigation on behalf of minor leaguers is resolved. Baseball is not expected to make any changes while the case is still pending, as it does not want to enact unilateral pay raises until it is known how the next system would work, particularly regarding overtime.

“It would be totally impractical to treat players as hourly employees,” said Dan Halem, MLB’s deputy commissioner of baseball administration. “Minor league baseball is not a career. It is intended to be an avenue to the major leagues where you either make it, or you move on to something else.”

Teams also pay lucrative signing bonuses to many, though not all, minor leaguers. According to MLB’s 2016 figures, about 1,850 players received bonuses of at least $50,000 (for a total of about $440 million), which are paid out over the course of two seasons.

MLB notes that, on average, a player who does not reach the big leagues spends only 2 1/2 years in the minor leagues, emphasizing the temporary nature of the work. Those who do advance to the majors are rewarded handsomely with a minimum salary of $545,000 per year, and often well more than that.

But life in the minors can be difficult. The players’ lawsuit, originally filed in 2014, claims that the current system is unfair to the minor leaguers, who deserve to enjoy the same protections as any hourly wage earner, including extensive overtime pay to cover long game days, extra practices and lengthy travel.

The MLB Players Association does not represent minor league players, so they do not have a unit to collectively bargain with MLB, leaving the lawsuit as their only recourse at the moment.

Baseball argues that if the current litigation, which could take another year to resolve, is decided in favor of the plaintiffs, it would become too costly to support the large network of minor league teams, and many organizations would eliminate teams at the lower levels.

Broshuis, who spent six years in the San Francisco Giants organization, asserted that baseball has more than enough money to pay for all the minor league teams with a fraction of its overall revenue. He added that, with a wide range of age and talent among players spread throughout the system, major league teams were aware they needed to maintain enough minor league layers to accommodate them appropriately.

Baseball’s current agreement with Minor League Baseball runs until 2020. Under the current system, the major league teams pay the salaries of the players and coaches and the minor league teams pay the major leagues teams $20 million and a portion of ticket sales.

It is a nominal fee, and Major League organizations lose money in the minor leagues, but it still serves as a relatively cheap, if inefficient, method of player development.

“Baseball is a $10 billion industry,” Broshuis said. “There is more money than ever before. But for several decades they have neglected to give their players a raise and they need to do so.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

DAVID WALDSTEIN © 2018 The New York Times