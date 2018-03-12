Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

He Stuck to Golf: Tiger Woods, Roaring Back, Ties for 2nd


Entertainment He stuck to golf: Tiger Woods, roaring back, ties for 2nd

To Wayne Gretzky, who watched the weekend telecast of the Valspar Championship with great interest, the most impressive part of Woods’ second-place finish was that he was back competing at all.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
tiger woods play

tiger woods

(Sam Greenwood/Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The most remarkable aspect of Tiger Woods’ comeback is not how quickly his ball-striking rounded into shape after two years of relative inactivity or how well he handled the crucible of contending after being sidelined for so long.

To Wayne Gretzky, who watched the weekend telecast of the Valspar Championship with great interest, the most impressive part of Woods’ second-place finish was that he was back competing at all.

Woods, 42, could have limped off the main stage with his legacy secure. After $110 million in career earnings on the course and several times that much off it; after more than 100 worldwide victories, including 14 majors; after two decades of being saddled with a superhero cape that is one loose thread from unraveling into infamy; Woods could have become a full-time chauffeur and cheerleader for his two children, a part-time fisherman and scuba diver and an occasional adrenaline junkie who satisfied his cravings through bungee jumping, sky diving or heli-skiing.

Before carding a final-round 1-under-par 70 to finish tied for second, one stroke behind Englishman Paul Casey, for his first top-three finish since 2013, Woods could have drifted from the sport. He could have concentrated on his golf-design projects, his restaurant business and his foundation-funded learning labs. That Woods chose instead to rejoin a tour that in his absence had become the domain of players nearly half his age impressed Gretzky, the Hall of Fame hockey player.

“I think it shows how much he loves the sport,” Gretzky said in a telephone interview. “That sends a great message that the best athlete in the world in his sport is the hardest working and the guy that loves the game the most and still wants to win the most.”

Gretzky, who owns or holds a share of dozens of NHL records, added, “The Good Lord blessed us with talent but to be the greatest you have to outwork everyone, too.”

On the eve of Sunday’s final round at Innisbrook’s Copperhead resort, Notah Begay III, Golf Channel’s on-course reporter and a member of Woods’ small inner circle, gave an illuminating explanation for Woods’ resplendent short game, the aspect of his play that failed him spectacularly in his limited starts the past two years.

Begay, a teammate of Woods at Stanford University, said Woods had installed four practice greens in his Jupiter, Florida, backyard, including one that replicates the putting surfaces at the Bay Hill course where he has won eight times. Begay added that Woods employed someone to tend the greens who worked at Augusta National, home of the Masters, which Woods has won four times.

“It is one of the advantages he has by having that practice facility when he walks right outside of his house,” Begay said during the Golf Channel telecast, adding, “It is one of the things he was able to do the most — putting and chipping — throughout all of these injuries.”

Woods and the rest of the field started Sunday chasing Corey Conners, a 26-year-old PGA Tour rookie from Canada who had held the lead since the first round. Conners’ best finish in his first 10 starts of the wraparound season was a tie for 29th.

When Woods was Conners’ age, he had 30 PGA Tour titles. Woods’ 20s were the days when his mastery of courses and his domination of his competition combined to make him seem more machine than man. He commanded awe while appearing only remotely accessible, like a Rembrandt painting hanging in the J. Paul Getty Museum in Woods’ native Southern California.

The public assumed he would be around to admire for years. But then came the injuries to Woods’ knees, neck, shoulder and back. There were also the indignities, including the public unraveling of Woods’ marriage after his indiscretions were made public and a DUI arrest in May for the misuse of prescription medicine.

At the Presidents Cup in September, Woods, an assistant captain for the U.S. team, acknowledged that he could envision a scenario in which he did not return to competitive golf. He was five months removed from back fusion surgery and had not been cleared by his doctors to make full swings. While he took his first tentative shots with his long irons and woods, Justin Rose, who finished tied for fifth Sunday, was winning back-to-back tournaments in China and Turkey.

When Woods said he did not know what the future held for him, fans of his golfing artistry were left to face the prospect of never seeing another of his signature masterpieces. Perhaps that explains the wildly enthusiastic receptions that Woods received here and at the first three stops of his comeback tour. In an interview Friday, Begay said it seemed to him as if fans were hungry to show Woods their appreciation for how he changed the game while he is still around to soak it in.

“Everyone loves a comeback story, and the underdog, and Tiger became the underdog,” Begay said. “Just two months ago he was ranked outside the top 1,000 and was overcoming multiple back surgeries and sort of was the punchline on late-night comedy because of everything that had gone on. But through all the trials and tribulations he nonetheless has found a way to persevere and get back to a level of performance that is literally unbelievable.”

Brandt Snedeker, 37, has enjoyed one of the best vantage points for Woods’ comeback. Snedeker has been in the same group for five of the 14 official rounds that Woods has logged. From what Snedeker has seen, the renewed appreciation being shown Woods by the fans is being reciprocated in kind. Woods is making more eye contact, signing more autographs, smiling more.

“I think he’s more at peace with his role in golf,” Snedeker said. “I think there was a time he was so focused on winning, he lost out on the relationships.”

During the Wednesday pro-am here, Woods stopped when he came upon a group of military personnel stationed at one hole. He thanked them for their service and added, “Appreciate it.”

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Woods’ comeback is that his performance has everybody looking ahead, not back.

“The excitement going into the Masters is going to be massive,” said Adam Scott, the 2013 champion at Augusta National, “because I don’t know if any of us were really thinking Tiger was a true favorite in there and he might be.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

KAREN CROUSE © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: Is Novak Djokovic fully recovered? He just lost to Taro Daniel, a qualifier from Japan Entertainment Is Novak Djokovic fully recovered? He just lost to Taro Daniel, a qualifier from Japan
Entertainment: New music, new albums Entertainment New music, new albums
Entertainment: Paralympic skiers confront the scars that linger from Sochi Entertainment Paralympic skiers confront the scars that linger from Sochi
Entertainment: Bono apologizes as accusations of abuse hit charity he co-founded Entertainment Bono apologizes as accusations of abuse hit charity he co-founded
Entertainment: 'Black Panther' dominates 'wrinkle in time' at Box Office Entertainment 'Black Panther' dominates 'wrinkle in time' at Box Office
Entertainment: A duke agitator fails to faze UNC Entertainment A duke agitator fails to faze UNC



Top Articles

1 Entertainment The White Sox add to their Cuban connectionbullet
2 Entertainment Paralympic skiers confront the scars that linger from Sochibullet
3 Entertainment 'Black Panther' dominates 'wrinkle in time' at Box Officebullet
4 Entertainment A duke agitator fails to faze UNCbullet
5 Entertainment Eugenie Bouchard has one victory and many setbacks...bullet
6 Entertainment Bono apologizes as accusations of abuse hit...bullet
7 Entertainment Belgium drops rapper from world cup song after...bullet
8 Entertainment Resurrecting the intimacy of the lensbullet
9 Entertainment Chile's Oscar Win for "A Fantastic Woman"...bullet
10 Entertainment Four wildlife tours in the United States...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment Woods' comeback gains steam at honda classic
Entertainment Woods Has Best Tour Result in 3 Years
Sports Tiger Woods came within 2 feet of forcing a playoff for his best finish in nearly 5 years
Sports 40 beautiful photos of Tiger Woods playing golf
Sports Tiger Woods has returned from his 4th back surgery — here's a look at his long odyssey to get back to the game's top level
Sports 'Magician' Tiger Woods has re-made his game and is suddenly playing his best golf in years — and leading a tournament
Sports Steve Kerr says Tiger Woods reached out to him to offer support while they both struggled with back issues
Sports A look inside the life of 76-year-old Robert Kraft and his much younger girlfriend, Ricki Noel Lander
Sports A former PGA Tour golfer says Tiger Woods could challenge for the majors this year
Sports Tiger Woods' recent play has led to skyrocketing ticket prices for the Masters Tournament

Entertainment

4. Los Angeles Rams
Entertainment Los Angeles Rams rebuilding defense in wade phillips' image
Performing '' The Influence'' at Gorki Theater
Entertainment Bringing her Turkish background to german theater
Magriel, who made a small fortune playing and writing about backgammon, helping fuel interest in the game in the 1970s and 80s,, died in Las Vegas on March 5, 2018. He was 71.
Entertainment Paul Magriel, who was called the best in backgammon, dies at 71
Margaret Abbott: the first american woman to win an olympic championship
Entertainment Margaret Abbott: the first american woman to win an olympic championship