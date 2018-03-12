Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Is Novak Djokovic Fully Recovered? He Just Lost to Taro Daniel


Entertainment Is Novak Djokovic fully recovered? He just lost to Taro Daniel, a qualifier from Japan

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — The Novak Djokovic crisis continues.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Japan's Taro Daniel returns the ball to Tommy Paul of the US during the US Open on August 30, 2017 in New York play

Japan's Taro Daniel returns the ball to Tommy Paul of the US during the US Open on August 30, 2017 in New York

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

He was unable to get past his opening match in Indian Wells on Sunday even after another extended break from the game he once dominated and after what he termed “a small medical intervention” on his troublesome right elbow.

On court, the troubles continue. He looked strong and precise in the early phases of his three-set loss to Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Djokovic even looked ready to take a quick early lead, but he failed to serve out the opening set at 5-3 and then went on to lose it in a tiebreaker. Though he came back to win the second set, he went adrift again in the third, losing 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-1.

The final shot of the match was an errant forehand that was also his 58th unforced error.

“Very weird; I just completely lost rhythm,” said Djokovic, the No. 10 seed, who said he felt like someone playing his “first match” on tour.

Djokovic was asked to clarify.

“Yeah, everything, nerves,” he said. “I made so many unforced errors. It was just one of those days where you are not able to find the rhythm from the baseline especially from the backhand side, which has always been a rock solid shot for me throughout my career. Just some inexplicable, uncharacteristic errors, but that’s I guess all part of the particular circumstances that I’m in at the moment.”

After retiring during his quarterfinal match at Wimbledon in July, Djokovic did not play again for the rest of 2017 in an attempt to heal his right elbow problem without surgery. He returned for the Australian Open with a revamped, abbreviated service motion designed to relieve pressure on the elbow and showed flashes of fine form before eventually losing in straight sets to Hyeon Chung in the fourth round.

After that defeat, he decided to undergo a medical procedure on his elbow in Switzerland: one the 30-year-old Djokovic has yet to explain in detail. But he did say on Sunday that he initially did not expect to be ready to play in Indian Wells but recovered more quickly than anticipated.

Asked if he was concerned about reinjuring the elbow when he faced Daniel, Djokovic answered “not really.”

“But obviously having played only a couple matches in nine months, you are still in a way battling inside of your mind whether you are fit or not,” Djokovic said. “And even though you don’t have pain, you are still thinking about it because it’s something I’ve been feeling and dragging for over two years.”

On the women’s side at Indian Wells, Amanda Anisimova has suddenly gone from being a player to watch for the future to being a player to fear in the present.

Just 16 and still subject to playing restrictions, she had not won a match on the WTA Tour before arriving in Indian Wells.

She has now won three straight, beating the No. 23 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round and then transforming her first appearance on this tournament’s main court into a coming-of-age moment by upsetting Petra Kvitova, the No. 9 seed and two-time Wimbledon champion, 6-2, 6-4, on Sunday in the third round.

Watching from on high, as Anisimova kept her composure during and between points, you would never have known that she had not been on this kind of tennis stage before.

“It feels crazy; I mean, I’m still in shock,” said Anisimova, whose parents are Russian but who represents the United States, where she was born and raised. “She’s the best player I have ever played, and it was the biggest court I have ever played on. So it was definitely nerve-racking kind of, but I was enjoying it so much out there. And I was playing my best. It was a good day.”

A very good day, and also the latest sign that a new generation of talented teens are emerging from the United States and elsewhere.

In January, Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine reached the third round of the Australian Open at age 15. Anisimova, who did not make the long journey to Australia this year, was watching and taking note.

“Definitely, I think it’s motivating,” Anisimova said in an interview last week. “When Marta Kostyuk got to the third round, you say, ‘I can do that, too.’ But it’s also cool that I’m playing here in the same tournament as Venus and Serena. Two different generations playing in the same tournaments, and it’s so exciting to have Serena back. I’m glad I get the chance to play while she’ still playing.”

With Serena Williams, 36, and Venus Williams, 37, set to play in the third round on Monday night, only one of the sisters will be in Indian Wells for much longer.

But at a time when top players are continuing to excel deep into their thirties — Roger Federer is back at No. 1 at age 36 — it is easy to overlook the re-emergence of the prodigies.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

CHRISTOPHER CLAREY © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: He stuck to golf: Tiger Woods, roaring back, ties for 2nd Entertainment He stuck to golf: Tiger Woods, roaring back, ties for 2nd
Entertainment: New music, new albums Entertainment New music, new albums
Entertainment: Paralympic skiers confront the scars that linger from Sochi Entertainment Paralympic skiers confront the scars that linger from Sochi
Entertainment: Bono apologizes as accusations of abuse hit charity he co-founded Entertainment Bono apologizes as accusations of abuse hit charity he co-founded
Entertainment: 'Black Panther' dominates 'wrinkle in time' at Box Office Entertainment 'Black Panther' dominates 'wrinkle in time' at Box Office
Entertainment: A duke agitator fails to faze UNC Entertainment A duke agitator fails to faze UNC



Top Articles

1 Entertainment The White Sox add to their Cuban connectionbullet
2 Entertainment Paralympic skiers confront the scars that linger from Sochibullet
3 Entertainment 'Black Panther' dominates 'wrinkle in time' at Box Officebullet
4 Entertainment Eugenie Bouchard has one victory and many setbacks...bullet
5 Entertainment Bono apologizes as accusations of abuse hit...bullet
6 Entertainment A duke agitator fails to faze UNCbullet
7 Entertainment Belgium drops rapper from world cup song after...bullet
8 Entertainment Resurrecting the intimacy of the lensbullet
9 Entertainment Chile's Oscar Win for "A Fantastic Woman"...bullet
10 Entertainment Four wildlife tours in the United States...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment Serena Williams will face Zarina Diyas in comeback match at Indian wells
Boris Becker Tennis player withdraws lawsuit against ex-manager
Roger Federer 20th Grand Slam for the GOAT after 2018 Australian Open win
Sports A 21-year-old South Korean just dumped his 'idol' Novak Djokovic out of the Australian Open
US Open I hope Nadal isn't too powerful, says Japan's Daniel
Nadal, Djokovic Players close in on French Open semi-final blockbuster
Sports Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Australian Open — and if he opts for hip surgery it could end his career
Entertainment No. 20, and Still counting - Roger Federer
Entertainment Remarkably Unremarkable: Federer Claims His 20th Grand Slam Title
Entertainment In an Early Loss, Djokovic Battles Elbows, Errors and His Mirror Image

Entertainment

Tom Harty, president and chief executive officer of Meredith Corporation, at the company headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 27, 2018. After buying Time Inc. for $2.8 billion, Meredith is the largest magazine company in the United States, but it’s not about to change its unassuming style.
Entertainment A heartland company leads the media race
4. Los Angeles Rams
Entertainment Los Angeles Rams rebuilding defense in wade phillips' image
Performing '' The Influence'' at Gorki Theater
Entertainment Bringing her Turkish background to german theater
Magriel, who made a small fortune playing and writing about backgammon, helping fuel interest in the game in the 1970s and 80s,, died in Las Vegas on March 5, 2018. He was 71.
Entertainment Paul Magriel, who was called the best in backgammon, dies at 71