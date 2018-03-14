Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

A Kristaps Porzingis Appearance Reminds the Knicks of Better Times


Entertainment A Kristaps Porzingis appearance reminds the Knicks of better times

NEW YORK — With the countdown underway to the end of another dispiriting season, the New York Knicks had pause to at least imagine brighter days ahead when Kristaps Porzingis made an appearance Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Elsa/Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Porzingis was upright, without crutches, smiling and vowing before the Knicks lost, 110-97, to the Dallas Mavericks, “I’m going to come back better and stronger.”

Porzingis, the 7-foot-3 Latvian whom the Knicks have been trying to build their team around, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Feb. 6 in a home game against Milwaukee. He was operated on the following week and could be out for up to 12 months.

The timing of the injury was especially cruel as Porzingis, while averaging a career-best 22.7 points per game and an NBA-leading 2.7 blocked shots, had been selected for his first All-Star Game.

Instead, he spent the days after the injury on the telephone with players who had already experienced the long, grueling rehabilitation process of the ACL injury, including a fellow Latvian, Davis Bertans of the San Antonio Spurs.

While the season went on without him, he watched his share of Knicks games — almost all of them unsightly, leaving a fourth consecutive 50-plus-loss season a virtual certainty.

“Of course, it’s hard for me to watch it on TV — it’s not a good feeling,” he said.

Porzingis was hurt when he landed awkwardly after dunking the ball against Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. Describing the injury for the first time, he said he initially thought he had only sprained his ankle.

“Honestly, when it happened, it was a sharp pain, but I got up, started walking a little bit, so once I got to the locker room, I was like, ‘When can I get back in the game?'” he said. “I guess the doctors already had a bad feeling about it. Went to the hospital and then I got the news. I thought I had a sprain, honestly. I didn’t feel a pop. I didn’t feel anything.

“I was shocked at first. I couldn’t believe it had happened to me. And about 30 seconds later, I said, OK, what can I do now to make a comeback and to focus on the next thing?”

The first thing in tackling the next thing, he said, was not to get ahead of himself and to approach his rehab as a daily process. He said there was “not really” a timetable on his comeback.

He shrugged and added, “It depends on the individual.”

Porzingis said he planned to use the recovery time to strengthen his entire body. “I’m already doing upper body work, working on my core,” he said. “I just want to keep myself busy, not think it’s too much.”

One thing he has surely given some thought to is the five-year, $157 million contract extension he will be eligible to sign next summer — should the Knicks be willing to make such a deal with a player still months away from playing.

“It’s their job, it’s in their hands,” he said, referring to the many moves awaiting the Knicks’ front office, including another lottery draft pick. “And that’s for the summer. I haven’t really thought about that — it’s also not my job.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

HARVEY ARATON © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: A crowded yankees' infield pushes a top prospect back to the minors Entertainment A crowded yankees' infield pushes a top prospect back to the minors
Entertainment: Craig Mack, 'Flava in Ya Ear' rapper, is dead at 47 Entertainment Craig Mack, 'Flava in Ya Ear' rapper, is dead at 47
Entertainment: NFL free agency 2018: Kirk Cousins appears headed to vikings Entertainment NFL free agency 2018: Kirk Cousins appears headed to vikings
Entertainment: NFL free agency 2018: Jordy Nelson cut by packers Entertainment NFL free agency 2018: Jordy Nelson cut by packers
Entertainment: Tebow demoted to Mets' minor league camp Entertainment Tebow demoted to Mets' minor league camp
Entertainment: The best and worst of the NCAA Tournament Entertainment The best and worst of the NCAA Tournament



Top Articles

1 Entertainment Serena Williams' return to tour is ended by her sister Venusbullet
2 Entertainment Marketers reckon with social media botsbullet
3 Entertainment U.S. blocks Broadcom from buying Qualcommbullet
4 Entertainment Scandal hits big3 basketball as it prepares for...bullet
5 Entertainment Yankees add veteran to an infield rich with youthbullet
6 Entertainment Bono apologizes as accusations of abuse hit...bullet
7 Entertainment Netflix paid Claire Foy, queen on 'the crown,'...bullet
8 Entertainment Craig Mack, 'Flava in Ya Ear' rapper, is...bullet
9 Entertainment Can Philippe Jaroussky Help Fix Classical...bullet
10 Entertainment The best and worst of the NCAA Tournamentbullet

Related Articles

Entertainment Knicks are undone by Warriors' blitz
Entertainment Warriors wake from slumber just in time to crush the Knicks
Entertainment Curry analyzes the night that made him a superstar
Entertainment Report ties players at top college basketball programs to illicit payments
Entertainment Future lions of New York
Entertainment Amid the quiet, the party must go on
Sport Kristaps Porzingis Tears ACL
Entertainment A Chris Mullin and Patrick Ewing Reunion, This Time on the Sidelines

Entertainment

During his 1995 double murder trial, O.J. Simpson was asked to try on the bloody murder gloves found at the scene, and said they were too small -- his lawyer Johnnie Cochran famously said, "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit"
Entertainment The O.J. Simpson interview: gripping, gross or both?
Novak Djokovic
Entertainment Djokovic, feeling 'weird' and out of rhythm, falls to qualify at Indian wells
1 Virginia tops UNC, finishes historic run through ACC
Entertainment Virginia tops bracket with powerful defense
No. 4 Arizona — Deandre Ayton
Entertainment A big man built for the modern game