Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Main Author of Memo Is No Stranger to Quarrels


Entertainment Main author of memo is no stranger to quarrels

WASHINGTON — Kashyap Patel is a lawyer who has sometimes run afoul of the rules.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kashyap Patel, Main Author of Secret Memo, Is No Stranger to Quarrels play

Kashyap Patel, Main Author of Secret Memo, Is No Stranger to Quarrels

(The New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As a lawyer in Florida, Patel, 37, entered and then dropped out of a charity bachelor auction featuring some colleagues after a blogger pointed out that his license to practice in the state appeared out of date.

In 2016, as a counterterrorism prosecutor for the Justice Department, he was berated by a federal judge who then issued an “Order on Ineptitude” directed at the entire agency.

And over the summer, in a trip arranged outside official channels, he traveled to London, where he tried unsuccessfully to meet with Christopher Steele, the author of the dossier that purported to detail links between the Trump campaign and Russia, according to multiple people with knowledge of the trip.

After less than a year as a Republican staff member on the House Intelligence Committee, Patel has found himself in the middle of another controversy.

According to congressional sources, he is the primary author of the politically charged memo, released Friday by the committee chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., over the opposition of the FBI and the intelligence community, that accuses federal officials of bias against President Donald Trump.

Democrats, led by Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California, the ranking minority member on the committee, were scathing in their criticism of both the report and the decision to release it to the public.

The President’s decision to publicly release a misleading memo attacking DOJ & FBI is a transparent attempt to discredit these institutions and undermine Mueller’s probe,” Schiff said on Twitter on Friday, referring to Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel investigating Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

Damon Nelson, the committee’s staff director, said in an emailed statement that no single member was responsible for the memo and that its creation was a “team effort” that involved investigators who had access to source material.

“The clamor to identify ‘an author’ is indicative of an alarming trend by opponents of our investigation,” Nelson said, “which is to promote spurious allegations against committee members and staff. They will not impact the committee’s focus and commitment to continue this investigation.”

But he praised Patel, saying, “We value Kash’s dedication and his contributions to the committee’s oversight efforts.”

Patel, who did not respond to a request for comment for this article, grew up in Garden City, New York, and graduated from the University of Richmond in 2002.

He earned a certificate in international law from the University College London Faculty of Laws, according to his Facebook page, and graduated from Pace University’s law school in 2005.

He spent part of his career in the Miami area as a federal public defender before surprising his co-workers by taking a job at the Justice Department in 2014, according to his Facebook profile.

In early 2016, during a court appearance in Houston, Patel found himself in the cross hairs of Judge Lynn N. Hughes of U.S. District Court, who became incensed that Patel had used the internet credentials of another lawyer to give notice that he would be involved in a terrorism case and then did not like how he was dressed.

“The last thing I need here, Patel,” the judge said, according to a transcript of the hearing, “is a bureaucrat who flies down here at great expense and causes trouble rather than actually is a productive member of the team.”

After working on counterterrorism cases at the Justice Department, Patel joined the Intelligence Committee last spring as a senior staff member and has been at the forefront of Nunes’ inquiry into whether the FBI and the Justice Department abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Over the summer, Nunes dispatched Patel and another member of the committee’s Republican staff to London, where they showed up unannounced at the offices of Steele, a former British intelligence official.

Told Steele was not there, Patel and Douglas E. Presley, a professional staff member, managed to track him down at the offices of his lawyers.

There, they said they were seeking only to establish contact with Steele but were rebuffed and left without meeting him, according to two people with knowledge of the encounter.

A senior official for the Republican majority on the Intelligence Committee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the matter, said the purpose of the visit had been to make contact with Steele’s lawyers, not Steele. Still, the visit was highly unusual and appeared to violate protocol, because they were trying to meet with Steele outside official channels.

Ordinarily, such a visit would be coordinated through lawyers, conducted with knowledge of the House Democrats, who were not informed, and the U.S. Embassy.

In the months since, Patel has apparently forged connections at the White House. In November, he posted a series of photos to Facebook of him and several friends wearing matching shirts at the White House bowling alley. “The Dons hit the lanes at 1600 Pennsylvania,” Patel wrote under the photos.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

KATIE ROGERS and MATTHEW ROSENBERG © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: A Japanese hockey prodigy eyes a path to the NHL Entertainment A Japanese hockey prodigy eyes a path to the NHL
Entertainment: No. 20, and Still counting - Roger Federer Entertainment No. 20, and Still counting - Roger Federer
Entertainment: Dr. Arnold Gold, 92, dies; made compassionate care a cause Entertainment Dr. Arnold Gold, 92, dies; made compassionate care a cause
Entertainment: Yes, that is a friendly greeting you hear in the subways Entertainment Yes, that is a friendly greeting you hear in the subways
Entertainment: Gene Sharp, global guru of nonviolent resistance, dies at 90 Entertainment Gene Sharp, global guru of nonviolent resistance, dies at 90
Entertainment: Jon huntsman sr., billionaire businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80 Entertainment Jon huntsman sr., billionaire businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80



Top Articles

1 Entertainment Let the Pre-Oscar Bingeing Beginbullet
2 Entertainment Black History Month: 28 Days, 28 Filmsbullet
3 Entertainment Twitter Followers Vanish Amid Inquiries Into Fake Accountsbullet
4 Sport NFL Players Bunker Down for Contract Fightbullet
5 Entertainment 'The Gilded Age,' a 'Downton Abbey' Follow-Up, Is...bullet
6 Entertainment Her Erotic Art Was Suppressed for Decades. Now...bullet
7 Entertainment Gene Sharp, global guru of nonviolent...bullet
8 Entertainment Haim Gouri, Poetic Voice of a Rising Israel,...bullet
9 Entertainment Dr. Arnold Gold, 92, dies; made...bullet
10 Entertainment No. 20, and Still counting - Roger Federerbullet

Related Articles

Politics 10 industries at risk from Trump's offshore oil and gas drilling proposal
Finance Forget Florida, here are the 24 best places to retire around the world
Strategy This year's Super Bowl commercials are more expensive than ever — here's your complete guide to all the ads that will air
World Fidel Castro's Eldest Son Kills Himself, Cuban Media Says
Politics The controversial Nunes memo that has taken Washington by storm is about to be released — here's why Republicans say it could be a bombshell
Finance How much politicians make in every state in the US, from $100 to $97,000
World No New Trial For Menendez in Graft Case
World 6,900 Syrians Win Permission to Stay in the U.S., for Now
Entertainment Oscar Gamble, Slugger Whose Famed Afro Made the Rounds, Dies at 68

Entertainment

carl-eller
Entertainment Carl Eller, Ex-Viking, Is Using the Super Bowl as a Platform
Will Justin Timberlake be wearing a hat when he walks out for his halftime performance?
Entertainment Justin Timberlake Says His Son 'Will Never Play Football'
11. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
Sport Alex Smith Trade Starts a Domino Effect for NFL Quarterbacks
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has outlined changes aimed at improving personal interactions on the social network, at the potential cost of the overall time people spend on the platform
Entertainment Facebook Chief Tries to Soothe Wall Street Over Changes to Site's News Feed