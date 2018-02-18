Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Giant Slalom: Marcel Hirscher easily wins 2nd Olympic gold medal


Entertainment Giant Slalom: Marcel Hirscher easily wins 2nd Olympic gold medal

Marcel Hirscher of Austria solidified his claim to being the world’s best skier, easily picking up his second gold medal of the games in the men’s giant slalom.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hirscher, the six-time overall World Cup champion, crushed the field in the first run by more than six-tenths of a second, leaving his rival Alexis Pinturault of France back in second.

The American Ted Ligety, the defending champion, struggled to find an attacking rhythm and placed 20th in the first run.

“It ran a lot easier than I anticipated, but I didn’t attack as I could have or should have,” Ligety said.

“No real explanation for that. I thought it would run a little bit more challenging than it did.” Ligety wound up tied for 15th after both runs.

On the second run, Hirscher again put up a fast time to win overall by an almost insulting 1.27 seconds, while Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway pipped Pintarault for the silver by four hundredths of a second.

Hirscher had disappointed in 2014, winning just one silver. But in 2018, having already won the combined, he will be a heavy favorite to pick up a third gold medal in the slalom Thursday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

VICTOR MATHER and BILL PENNINGTON © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: Olympic curlers are buff now, and have the calendars to prove it Entertainment Olympic curlers are buff now, and have the calendars to prove it
Entertainment: Ski Ace Ligety bows out of Olympics. Will it be for good? Entertainment Ski Ace Ligety bows out of Olympics. Will it be for good?
Entertainment: Russian athlete may lose Olympic medal after failed doping test Entertainment Russian athlete may lose Olympic medal after failed doping test
Entertainment: Winter Olympics 2018: Sunday's results Entertainment Winter Olympics 2018: Sunday's results
Entertainment: Kenworthy wins without making the podium Entertainment Kenworthy wins without making the podium
Entertainment: Win stuns everyone, including winner Entertainment Win stuns everyone, including winner



Top Articles

1 Entertainment Bobsledders for Nigeria break barriers, if not recordsbullet
2 Entertainment A go-go boy, not long agobullet
3 Entertainment Hanyu writes another chapter in figure skating legendbullet
4 Entertainment The secret of Norway's alpine success? No jerks allowedbullet
5 Entertainment Winter Olympics 2018: Saturday's resultsbullet
6 Entertainment Winter Olympics 2018: Sunday's resultsbullet
7 Entertainment 'Black Panther' poised to shatter a hollywood mythbullet
8 Entertainment The quietest place at the Olympicsbullet
9 Entertainment Win stuns everyone, including winnerbullet
10 Entertainment Out of nowhere, Czech captures women's...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment Shiffrin's gold rush begins with a bang
Entertainment Hirscher of Austria grabs elusive gold medal
Winter Olympics Gold at last as Austria's Hirscher bags combined title
Mikaela Shiffrin US skier defends world slalom title in St Moritz
Ski 'All in' Hirscher wins world giant slalom at last
World Ski Championships Vonn seeking shine to injury torment
Racing Kitzbuehel set for showcase downhill
Ted Ligety American skier to undergo back surgery, out for season

Entertainment

Children playing in front of a neon sculpture at Gangneung Olympic Park. Bright colors abound at these Games.
Entertainment Why the Pyeongchang games are different from all the others
null
Entertainment Chen makes a comeback with an unprecedented 6 quads
David Glasser, the president and chief operating officer of the Weinstein Company, was fired for cause on Friday. Credit Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for The New York Times
Entertainment Weinstein Co. fires president
During the short program of the men's figure skating competition on Friday, fans sat with Winnie the Poohs on their laps.
Entertainment Winnie the Pooh vs. Soohorang