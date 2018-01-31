Mark Salling, Former 'Glee' Star, Is Found Dead

Mark Salling, who played Noah Puckerman on the television show “Glee,” was found dead Tuesday in the Tujunga area of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s office.
“Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment,” Michael J. Proctor, Salling’s representative, said in an email to The Associated Press.
Along with “Glee,” his credits included an appearance in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and the television movie, “Rocky Road.” He was also a musician. Under the stage name Jericho, Salling released “Smoke Signals” in 2008. His second album, “Pipe Dreams,” came out in 2010.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.