Mark Salling, Former 'Glee' Star, Is Found Dead


Mark Salling, who played Noah Puckerman on the television show “Glee,” was found dead Tuesday in the Tujunga area of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s office.

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty)
Salling was 35. The 25,000 images were on Salling’s laptop, hard drive and a flash drive, according to the Justice Department, which also said that law enforcement authorities had been tipped off by Salling’s girlfriend.

“Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment,” Michael J. Proctor, Salling’s representative, said in an email to The Associated Press.

Along with “Glee,” his credits included an appearance in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and the television movie, “Rocky Road.” He was also a musician. Under the stage name Jericho, Salling released “Smoke Signals” in 2008. His second album, “Pipe Dreams,” came out in 2010.

