Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

After Early Miami Exit, Roger Federer Says He'll Skip the French Open


Entertainment After early Miami exit, Roger Federer says he'll skip the French open

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Roger Federer suffered one of the more shocking defeats of his career Saturday, losing to a qualifier ranked 175th in a result that will also cost him the No. 1 ranking.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
After early miami exit, roger federer says he'll skip the french open play

After early miami exit, roger federer says he'll skip the french open

(scmp)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thanasi Kokkinakis, who needed a wild card just to get into the qualifying rounds of the Miami Open, stunned Federer, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), in the second round in front of a large crowd that tried to will Federer to victory.

Kokkinakis, a 21-year-old Australian, had debated retiring after a string of injuries over the past two years. He became the lowest ranked player to beat a No. 1 since Francisco Clavet, then No. 178, beat Lleyton Hewitt at this tournament in 2003.

Federer, the defending champion, will cede the No. 1 spot to current No. 2, Rafael Nadal, when the new ATP rankings come out on April 2.

“I deserve it after this match,” said Federer, 36, who returned to No. 1 last month and became the oldest player to hold the top spot. “That’s how I feel. It’s so bad.”

Federer also announced that he would not play any clay-court tournaments this year, including the French Open. It is the same strategy he employed last year in order to concentrate on Wimbledon, which he won for the eighth time overall and the first time since 2012.

He said the decision was made before Saturday’s startling loss, which made Federer the latest in a string of big-name departures at this year’s Miami Open.

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams also lost their opening matches here. Djokovic fell to Benoit Paire on Friday, and Williams lost to Naomi Osaka, the winner at Indian Wells last week, on Wednesday.

Simona Halep, the No. 1 seed in the women’s draw, also suffered a surprising loss. In the match preceding Federer’s in the Stadium Court, she was taken out by No. 30 seed Agnieszka Radwanska, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Kokkinakis had to win two matches just to get into the main draw. He has practiced with Federer in Dubai, and he said that experience may have helped him.

“I know that if I bring that level I can beat a lot of good players,” Kokkinakis said.

For Federer, who received a bye in the first round, this was the first time he had lost two matches in a row since 2014. He lost the final at Indian Wells to Juan Martín del Potro last Sunday, also in a third-set tiebreaker.

“I didn’t play great last week either, I felt, overall,” said Federer, who started the year 17-0 and won the Australian Open. “Nothing new, in my opinion. I’m trying to figure things out. So, I have time now.”

No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki was eliminated Friday night by Monica Puig. On Saturday, Wozniacki posted a statement on social media saying she and her family had been subjected to verbal abuse from the stands.

“During the match last night people in the crowd threatened my family, wished death threats upon my mom and dad, called me names that I can’t repeat here,” her statement said.

Puig, the gold medal winner at the 2016 Olympics, grew up in Miami and is very popular here.

Wozniacki called Puig a friend and a worthy opponent and did not blame her. But she added that people in the stands swore at the 10-year-old niece and nephew of her fiancé, former NBA player David Lee, and that security had done nothing about it.

James Blake, the tournament director and a former top player, issued a statement noting that the match was played in front of a “loud and passionate” crowd and condemning bad behavior in general. But the statement did not confirm Wozniacki’s account.

“During the match we had tournament and WTA staff, as well as tournament security courtside,” the statement said. “They never witnessed, nor were they notified of any specific threats made to the players or their families. If we had been notified, the situation would have been handled immediately.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

DAVID WALDSTEIN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: Loyola-Chicago is in the final four after a rout of Kansas state Entertainment Loyola-Chicago is in the final four after a rout of Kansas state
Entertainment: Surging Michigan reaches final four, eliminating Florida state Entertainment Surging Michigan reaches final four, eliminating Florida state
Entertainment: MLB 2018: what to expect this season Entertainment MLB 2018: what to expect this season
Entertainment: Kansas survives a late scare from Clemson to advance, 80-76 Entertainment Kansas survives a late scare from Clemson to advance, 80-76
Entertainment: Villanova breaks free of west Virginia in the second half to win Entertainment Villanova breaks free of west Virginia in the second half to win
Entertainment: The playlist: Shawn Mendes shows his scars, and 9 more new songs Entertainment The playlist: Shawn Mendes shows his scars, and 9 more new songs



Top Articles

1 Entertainment Loyola-Chicago is in the final four after a rout of Kansas...bullet
2 Entertainment Hip-hop producer hunts for old-school teesbullet
3 Entertainment Surging Michigan reaches final four, eliminating...bullet
4 Entertainment Villanova breaks free of west Virginia in the second...bullet
5 Entertainment Kansas survives a late scare from Clemson to...bullet
6 Entertainment Duke survives a battle with the Syracuse zonebullet
7 Entertainment MLB 2018: what to expect this seasonbullet
8 Entertainment The playlist: Shawn Mendes shows his scars,...bullet
9 Entertainment Texas tech advances past purdue's...bullet
10 Entertainment The popcorn apocalypsebullet

Related Articles

Entertainment A day with Roger Federer: a tennis ambassador's work is never done
World Trump may reshuffle legal team to take on Mueller more aggressively
Sports The normally mild-mannered Roger Federer argued with an umpire and smacked his racket on the ground before crashing out of the Indian Wells final
Entertainment Del Potro outlasts Federer for Indian Wells title
Entertainment Two paths to a title: a rout for Osaka and a thriller for del potro
Entertainment Osaka and del potro win titles at Indian Wells
Politics Trump wants to create the first US military branch to fight in space — here's what the 'Space Force' could look like
Entertainment Djokovic, feeling 'weird' and out of rhythm, falls to qualify at Indian wells
Entertainment Is Novak Djokovic fully recovered? He just lost to Taro Daniel, a qualifier from Japan
Politics Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg will testify in the Russia investigation after all — and believes Mueller 'may have something' on Trump

Entertainment

11. Kansas State
Entertainment Kansas state sends Kentucky to a stunning exit
The Clarkson women's hockey team
Entertainment Clarkson, a tiny hockey hotbed, aims for two NCAA titles
6. Michigan
Entertainment Michigan Romps, and Then Plays the Second Half
Charles P. Lazarus
Entertainment Charles P. Lazarus, Toys R Us founder, dies at 94