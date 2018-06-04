Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

NBA Finals 2018: Warriors Roll Over Cavs in Game 2


Entertainment NBA Finals 2018: Warriors roll over cavs in game 2

The Golden State Warriors are two wins away from becoming back-to-back champions after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 122-103, in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NBA Finals 2018: Warriors Roll Over Cavs in Game 2 play

NBA Finals 2018: Warriors Roll Over Cavs in Game 2

(The New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 33 points, going 9 of 17 from 3-point range, and the team’s devastating offensive trio of Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Curry combined for 79 points. Curry’s nine 3-pointers broke the NBA Finals record of eight set by the Boston Celtics’ Ray Allen in 2010.

In an on-court interview with ABC’s Doris Burke following the game, Curry talked about what it was like to break Allen’s record.

“It means a lot,” he said. “As I’ve gone through the career I’ve been blessed to play, Reggie (Miller) and Ray Allen are the two names that always pop up at the top of all the 3-point shooter lists, so any time you’re mentioned with those names is pretty special.”

The well-rounded effort, with plenty of help from Golden State’s bench, offset a huge game from LeBron James, who had 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds. James got some help from Kevin Love and George Hill, but that was not nearly enough on a day where the Warriors had eight players make solid contributions to the effort, including the newly installed starting center, JaVale McGee, who scored the first 4 points of the game and finished with 12.

The series now shifts to Cleveland, with the heavily-favored Warriors in firm control even if the games have been far more competitive than most pundits predicted.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

BENJAMIN HOFFMAN and MARC STEIN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: Madison keys and Sloane Stephens have parallel lives on a collision course Entertainment Madison keys and Sloane Stephens have parallel lives on a collision course
Entertainment: Novak Djokovic reunites with an old coach and rediscovers his game Entertainment Novak Djokovic reunites with an old coach and rediscovers his game
Entertainment: Irving Sandler, art historian who was close to artists, dies at 92 Entertainment Irving Sandler, art historian who was close to artists, dies at 92
Entertainment: Stanton breaks out of slump in Yankees win Entertainment Stanton breaks out of slump in Yankees win
Entertainment: Mets' Bullpen folds in 14th against cubs Entertainment Mets' Bullpen folds in 14th against cubs
Entertainment: For U.S. players, the fed cup captain is also a tennis mom Entertainment For U.S. players, the fed cup captain is also a tennis mom



Top Articles

1 Entertainment A prolific actress proves she's not cluelessbullet
2 Entertainment Richard Mille on watches, cars and the rallyebullet
3 Entertainment For U.S. players, the fed cup captain is also a tennis mombullet
4 Entertainment Mets' Bullpen folds in 14th against cubsbullet
5 Entertainment A classic race where sheer speed isn't the measure...bullet
6 Entertainment NBA Finals 2018: Warriors roll over cavs in game 2bullet
7 Entertainment Serena Williams advances to meet Maria...bullet
8 Entertainment After messy loss to Cubs, Mets' manager...bullet
9 Entertainment Irving Sandler, art historian who was...bullet
10 Entertainment Women on the allure of the Rallye des...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment Mets' Bullpen folds in 14th against cubs
Entertainment Stanton breaks out of slump in Yankees win
Entertainment Irving Sandler, art historian who was close to artists, dies at 92
Entertainment Serena Williams advances to meet Maria Sharapova in 4th round
Entertainment For U.S. players, the fed cup captain is also a tennis mom
Entertainment A classic race where sheer speed isn't the measure of success

Entertainment

Warriors hold off cavs to win game 1
Entertainment Warriors hold off cavs to win game 1
Old pest vexes mets: the injury bug
Entertainment Old pest vexes Mets: The injury bug
null
Entertainment A tennis champion's coach returns to the court
From transgender activist to runway model
Entertainment From transgender activist to runway model