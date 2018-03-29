Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Putting Her Own Spin on the Art World


Entertainment Putting her own spin on the

If you’re out in New York City and spot April Hunt, then congratulations, you’re probably someplace fabulous.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
April Hunt at the 2018 Armory Party at the Museum of Modern Art, March 7, 2018. Hunt is a DJ who runs a public relations firms that works with artists who are underrepresented. play

April Hunt at the 2018 Armory Party at the Museum of Modern Art, March 7, 2018. Hunt is a DJ who runs a public relations firms that works with artists who are underrepresented.

(Caroline Tompkins/ The New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A stylish presence in the city’s art and social justice worlds, Hunt, 36, weaves a connecting thread among the city’s cultural institutions, media gatekeepers and gifted, if overlooked, artists.

Along with her partner, Paola Zanzo-Sahl, she owns SparkplugPR, a public relations agency that works with underrepresented artists including women, people of color and gender nonconformists.

Hunt is also a sought-after DJ on the art and philanthropy circuit (she calls it a “side hustle”) after making her mark at the Fair Trade art parties organized by Derrick Adams and Mickalene Thomas. Gigs include benefits for the Public Art Fund and the High Line, and the house party that Kehinde Wiley hosted in his SoHo apartment in February to celebrate the unveiling of his well-received portrait of former President Barack Obama.

She also played the recent Armory Party at the Museum of Modern Art, where she wore a yellow jumpsuit by Christian Dior that was embroidered with mirrors. From a distance, she looked like a Gustav Klimt, a vision of golden refractive light, punctuated by her poufy column of hair.

“My style is definitely inspired by the Baroque and Victorian periods,” said Hunt, sipping a Japanese single-malt whiskey cocktail at the bar of the Modern, the museum’s restaurant. “I’m drawn to the embellishments and the decadence of it. I’m very close friends with artist Rashaad Newsome, and his work is filled with all of that ornamentation. And I feel that probably seeped into my subconscious and brought it out of me.”

Hunt grew up in a tightknit family in Chesapeake, Virginia. She began interning in New York while she was an undergraduate at the University of Virginia, landing an early position in the media relations department of Epic Records.

After teaching English in Mexico City and two years in public relations for the New-York Historical Society, Hunt joined the communications office of MoMA PS1 in 2007. There, she met Zanzo-Sahl, who organized special events for MoMA. The two left PS1 and started SparkplugPR in 2011.

“Around that time is when I became close to Rashaad Newsome, and he was being courted by Marlborough Gallery,” Hunt said, referring to the uptown gallery. “They wanted him to be on their roster for what would be a new program for their downtown space.”

“So, Marlborough was my first client,” she said.

In the years since, SparkplugPR has worked with a spectrum of artists, including Adams, Wardell Milan, Kharis Kennedy, Barbara Nessim and Rebecca Louise Law. Part of Hunt’s role is finding corporate benefactors like Absolut and Viacom to work with emerging artists, who often can’t afford to pay her more than $1,500 a month.

Recent clients include Lola Flash, a gay photographer based in New York City, who had a show at Pen & Brush, a 124-year-old downtown nonprofit dedicated to female artists and writers. The show received enthusiastic coverage in Brooklyn Rail magazine, as well as in Dazed, New York magazine and The New York Times.

“These women are such lovely people that are just not about glitz at all,” Hunt said. “They’re just literally in the trenches, doing the work. So getting those press hits meant a lot.”

At MoMA’s Armory Party, more than 1,200 people attended, as Hunt bathed the second-floor atrium with a mix of 1980s soul, deep house and boogie.

A steady stream of well-wishers approached her DJ podium, including Newsome, artist David Cruz and Lewis Long, principal of Long Gallery Harlem.

“What April does is important, because she connects her personal passion and sensibilities to her projects,” said Long, who has worked with Hunt on exhibitions for artists including Elizabeth Colomba, a painter who restores power to black women subjects depicted in historical settings. “Her advocacy is part social justice activism, and somewhat ministry.”

After two hours behind the podium in heels, Hunt was looking forward to going home to the Spanish Harlem apartment she shares with her girlfriend, June Berry, a chef. Asked to describe herself in a sentence, she thought for only a second before saying: “April Hunt is still standing.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

BEN WIDDICOMBE © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: Aaron Boone has no coaching experience? Don't tell that to his flag football team Entertainment Aaron Boone has no coaching experience? Don't tell that to his flag football team
Entertainment: The last great clothing store Entertainment The last great clothing store
Entertainment: Facebook introduces central page for privacy and security settings Entertainment Facebook introduces central page for privacy and security settings
Entertainment: Baseball improved fan safety, but in court, it's teams that are protected Entertainment Baseball improved fan safety, but in court, it's teams that are protected
Entertainment: United States rides youth movement to win over Paraguay Entertainment United States rides youth movement to win over Paraguay
Entertainment: Housing ads allow bias, Facebook is told in suit Entertainment Housing ads allow bias, Facebook is told in suit



Top Articles

1 Entertainment Morocco offers World Cup safety but little certaintybullet
2 Entertainment Stéphane Audran, who starred in 'Babette's Feast,' dies...bullet
3 Entertainment Baseball improved fan safety, but in court, it's teams...bullet
4 Entertainment Facebook introduces central page for privacy and...bullet
5 Entertainment UConn crushes South Carolina en route to 11th...bullet
6 Entertainment Oh, joy! Oh, rapture! a leaner Gilbert &...bullet
7 Entertainment United States rides youth movement to win over...bullet
8 Entertainment Housing ads allow bias, Facebook is told in suitbullet
9 Entertainment A moving 'winter's tale,' with women in chargebullet
10 Entertainment José Antonio Abreu, Venezuelan musical...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment At art basel Hong Kong, local galleries seek a bigger piece of the action
Entertainment José Antonio Abreu, Venezuelan musical visionary, dies at 78
Opinion Review: Chris Evans and Michael Cera tell lies to live by in 'lobby hero'
Entertainment NL Preview: Cubs mix Michelangelo and Theo Epstein's 'more stuff'
Opinion Trading cards: a hobby that became a multimillion-dollar investment
Opinion Body language, and its infinite dialects
Opinion A new Italy, imagined by artists and demagogues
World Pritzker to Face Rauner in Illinois Governor Race
World These days I miss John Updike, a remote and noble male mentor
World Fed up, teachers in Oklahoma may walk next

Entertainment

Visitors studying “Black Glass Sun,” a work by the Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson on the opening day of Art Basel in Hong Kong.
Entertainment At art basel Hong Kong, local galleries seek a bigger piece of the action
markelle fultz
Entertainment Fultz returns for the 76ers, and he brought his jumper
William D. Strampel
Entertainment Former dean, boss to convicted gymnastics doctor, is arrested
Greg Bird of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo homerun during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians, in game three of the American League Division Series, at Yankee Stadium in New York, on October 8, 2017
Entertainment Yankees' Greg Bird once again sidelined for surgery