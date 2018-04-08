Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Reed Seeks First Major Title and McIlroy a Career Grand Slam


Entertainment Reed seeks first major title and Mcilroy a career grand slam

One round now separates Rory McIlroy from one of golf’s most elite constituencies. If on Sunday he can reel in Patrick Reed, the Masters’ 54-hole leader, McIlroy will become the sixth man.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Reed seeks first major title and mcilroy a career grand slam play

Reed seeks first major title and mcilroy a career grand slam

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

McIlroy carded a 7-under-par 65 in the third round, tying for Saturday’s low score with Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm, who are in third and fourth place, respectively.

With his 54-hole total of 11-under 205, McIlroy finished the day three strokes behind Reed, who posted his third consecutive sub-70 round, a 67, on the soggy Augusta National course.

“I’m just going to do my thing and stick to my game plan and go out and enjoy my Sunday,” Reed said of his final-round pairing with McIlroy. “I’m not out there to play Rory. I’m out there to play the golf course.”

Reed, 27, has never won a major, although he finished in a tie for second at the PGA Championship last year. On Sunday, he will aim to become the first player at the Masters ever to shoot four rounds below 70 — and also to make McIlroy wait at least another year to claim his first green jacket.

In his three previous visits to the Masters, McIlroy, 28, arrived with the career grand slam in his sights, and each time the anticipation led to slow starts and anticlimactic top-10 finishes.

This time, though, may be different. After opening with scores of 69 and 71, McIlroy produced a highlight reel of a round on Saturday to keep the pressure on the 27-year-old Reed.

McIlroy made a birdie at the par-3 sixth after he nearly holed his tee shot, chipped in for an eagle at the par-5 eighth and salvaged an improbable par from an azalea bush at the 13th. He finished with a birdie at 18, with a 17-foot putt, but only after his drive caromed off a tree and into the fairway.

In the first three rounds, McIlroy played the par-5s in 8-under par. He has had to keep firing at the pins whenever possible to keep pace with Reed, who played the par-5s in 5-under on Saturday — with a birdie at No. 8, an eagle at No. 13 and then a chip-in eagle at No. 15. Reed is 13-under on the par 5s for the week.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

KAREN CROUSE © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: For NFL cheerleaders, rigid rules start to grate Entertainment For NFL cheerleaders, rigid rules start to grate
Entertainment: The subway is so late, it's making New Yorkers early Entertainment The subway is so late, it's making New Yorkers early
Entertainment: Yankees lose pitcher, catcher, then the game in 14 innings Entertainment Yankees lose pitcher, catcher, then the game in 14 innings
Entertainment: Crash involving junior hockey league team in Canada claims multiple lives Entertainment Crash involving junior hockey league team in Canada claims multiple lives
Entertainment: The greatness of Pep Guardiola, in a blade of grass Entertainment The greatness of Pep Guardiola, in a blade of grass
Entertainment: Tim Tebow hits home run in first at-bat. Sound familiar? Entertainment Tim Tebow hits home run in first at-bat. Sound familiar?



Top Articles

1 Entertainment Yankees lose pitcher, catcher, then the game in 14 inningsbullet
2 Entertainment Susan Anspach, 75, dies; daring actress in maverick filmsbullet
3 Entertainment For NFL cheerleaders, rigid rules start to gratebullet
4 Entertainment The subway is so late, it's making New Yorkers earlybullet
5 Entertainment Crash involving junior hockey league team in...bullet
6 Entertainment Reed seeks first major title and Mcilroy a...bullet
7 Entertainment South Korea's 'Garlic Girls' fall to Sweden in...bullet
8 Entertainment Kim Petras just wants to be a pop starbullet
9 Entertainment Tim Tebow hits home run in first at-bat....bullet
10 Entertainment Elsa and Anna onstage and on thin ice in...bullet

Related Articles

Opinion Fowler, within reach of a masters title, tries to keep the past at bay
World Old guard and new guard battle it out as American takes lead
Sports Jordan Spieth says his shot has one flaw — but it also means his career is less likely to go off the rails like Tiger Woods
Sports Jordan Spieth is already a 3-time major champion — here's how the 24-year-old golf superstar spends his time and millions
Sports 'Dilly Dilly' is probably not explicitly banned from the Masters — but it's still not a great idea to yell it
Sports The 38 best photos from the 2018 Masters so far
Sports Here are the Masters first-round tee times for the golfers you should be tracking
Sports 23 examples of Tiger Woods' insane competitiveness
Entertainment Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson warm up together, and to each other
Sports The Masters has insanely strict rules — here are the things they can throw you out for doing

Entertainment

Tommy Kahnle (L) and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in Game Five of the American League Championship Series, at Yankee Stadium in New York, on October 18, 2017
Entertainment Yankees' bullpen woes continue in loss to Orioles
USA's John Isner returns the ball to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro on November 3, 2017 in Paris
Entertainment After dismal start to 2018, Isner regains 'that winning feeling'
Michael Conforto
Entertainment Back early from injury, Mets' shining slugger puts on a dazzling show
Amsale Aberra
Entertainment Amsale Aberra, trendsetting bridal gown designer, is dead at 64