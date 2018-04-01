Steal of Home Adds Insult to Injuries in Yankees' First Loss

news

What he saw instead was an invitation.

And so, after he had stolen second base and then third with two outs, Pillar audaciously bounced further down the third-base line with a full count on the batter, Gift Ngoepe.

When Betances brought his hands together to come set, Pillar bolted toward home. Betances stepped off the pitching rubber and fired to catcher Gary Sanchez, but the throw was errant and Pillar slid safely home.

It was the final run in the Yankees’ 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night, and though it turned out to be only insurance after the former Yankee Yangervis Solarte’s solo homer had put Toronto ahead, the play resonated in both clubhouses afterward.

For the Blue Jays, it was a welcome bolt of energy after a pair of resounding defeats, awakening Rogers Centre as if it were late in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, when the Blue Jays beat back the Yankees en route to the playoffs.

“To be honest, I liked it more than my home run,” Solarte said through an interpreter.

For the Yankees, it was a discouraging day all around.

They lost two more players to injury — outfielder Billy McKinney and reliever Adam Warren — and found Betances, a four-time All-Star who floundered late last season, once again besieged by questions of what has gone wrong.

Betances, who gave up a solo home run to Pillar on his first pitch of the season on Thursday, covered the seventh inning after Tyler Austin hit the second of his two mammoth home runs — both into the second deck — to tie the score at 3-3 in the top of the inning.

But after he threw two curveballs that Solarte took for balls, Betances followed up with a 98-mph fastball. The switch-hitting Solarte hit it into the second deck in center field, an estimated 455 feet from home plate.

After Randal Grichuk struck out, Pillar poked a 0-2 pitch to right field. Betances recovered to strike out Aledmys Diaz, again on three pitches, bringing up Luke Maile. Pillar stole second and, after Maile worked a full-count walk, stole third on a 1-2 pitch to Ngoepe. Maile stole second on the next pitch, another ball.

Then, with the count full, Pillar made his move.

Teams in the American League East are keenly aware of the troubles Betances has had holding runners on base and fielding his position — and Pillar did not need a reminder. In the thick of a playoff race two years ago, Betances fell down trying to field Pillar’s bunt in a late-game meltdown.

Is there an effort to make Betances uncomfortable?

“You nailed it perfectly,” Pillar said. “Those are the conversations we have in our hitters’ meetings. We know the guys that don’t necessarily like to pick off at bases, guys that don’t initially want the ball in their hands.”

With Betances’ dominating stuff and two strikes on the weak-hitting Ngoepe, Pillar thought it was the right time to take a chance.

“I got a pretty big walking lead, and I started jumping up and down to see if I could get his attention,” Pillar said. “He didn’t lose his focus on the plate. I told myself, if he comes set right now, I’m going to gamble right here.”

Betances credited Pillar with a smart play.

“I tried to step off quick and throw,” Betances said. “But I didn’t have a good grip. I just rushed the throw. I didn’t have much time.”

Even with one of the best bullpens in baseball, manager Aaron Boone said his trust in Betances had not wavered.

“It’s part of being a big leaguer,” Boone said. “I don’t care how great a player you are, there’s going to be bumps in the road along the way. It’s how you handle those and how you continue to bounce back and we’ll continue to support him in that way.”

— INSIDE PITCH

Left fielder Billy McKinney suffered a sprained acromioclavicular joint at the top of his left (throwing) shoulder when he crashed into the outfield wall trying to catch a fly ball. McKinney, who is expected to be sidelined at least several weeks, was placed on the disabled list and third baseman Miguel Andujar is being recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. McKinney is the fourth Yankees outfielder on the disabled list, joining Aaron Hicks, Jacoby Ellsbury and Clint Frazier. Adam Warren will be evaluated Sunday after taking a one-hopper off his left ankle in the eighth inning. If he is unavailable for more than a few days, the Yankees may put him on the disabled list, manager Aaron Boone said. Aaron Judge started in center field for the first time in his major league career on Saturday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

BILLY WITZ © 2018 The New York Times