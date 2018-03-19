Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Texas A&M Swats Second-Seeded North Carolina From Tournament


Entertainment Texas A&M swats second-seeded North Carolina from tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite the sea of Carolina blue in the stands, the No. 2-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels fell to seventh-seeded Texas A&M , 86-65, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
14. Robert Williams, PF/C play

14. Robert Williams, PF/C

(Rick Scuteri/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Aggies will play third-seeded Michigan (30-7), the Big Ten champion, in the Sweet 16 Thursday in Los Angeles.

The game’s tone was set midway through the first half, with the Tar Heels up, 20-17. North Carolina sophomore Brandon Robinson drove to the hoop, and Robert Williams, Texas A&M’s 6-foot-10 sophomore forward, shifted over, leapt at Robinson’s layup and slammed it back like a tennis player hitting a lob.

It not only denied the Tar Heels a basket; it was a message from the Aggies: We rule down low.

And so they did for the rest of the game. From that block, they went on a 25-8 run to close the half, and then built on the lead from there.

When Carolina’s wing players went inside after that early block, one could almost feel their caution. In the second half, the mere threat of Williams lurking down low caused Joel Berry II to turn a routine drive into a circus layup that failed to drop.

Williams’ block was one of eight for the Aggies. With the inside closed off, the Tar Heels shifted to 3-pointers. They entered Sunday averaging 22.7 attempts per game; on Sunday, they tried 31. They shot 36.7 percent from deep during the season; they shot 19.4 percent on Sunday.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams prides himself on his team’s rebounding, but it was part of the problem Sunday. Texas A&M outrebounded UNC, 50-36.

North Carolina came into the season as the defending champion and, after an up-and-down 22-9 regular season, made an impressive run in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, winning three games and defeating Duke before falling to Virginia in the title game. The highest No. 2 on the men’s basketball committee’s seed line, the Tar Heels were pegged by many for a third consecutive trip to the Final Four.

The atmosphere here was predictably heavy in their favor. Except for one loud section set aside for Texas A&M fans, Charlotte’s Spectrum Center may as well have been Chapel Hill’s Dean Dome. Because of that and Carolina’s reputation, what was numerically a blowout felt a little more tenuous. When Berry hit a 3-pointer with just under 10 minutes left, the crowd came alive as if he had cut the Aggies’ lead to 5, not 19.

The Tar Heels were able to make up a little ground late with an aggressive, trapping defense and a dash of Aggies conservatism on offense. But the game had been effectively blown open by then.

At one point late, the Aggies’ lead comfortably in double-digits, the Tar Heels’ press forced a turnover and a fast break led by senior Theo Pinson. Tonny Trocha-Morelos, a 6-10 senior, blocked Pinson’s layup, and the ball found its way to Williams, all alone on the other end of the floor. He put it home with a windmill dunk.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MARC TRACY © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: Facebook's role in data misuse sets off a storm on two continents Entertainment Facebook's role in data misuse sets off a storm on two continents
Entertainment: Osaka and del potro win titles at Indian Wells Entertainment Osaka and del potro win titles at Indian Wells
Entertainment: Stanford history event was 'too white and too male,' organizer admits Entertainment Stanford history event was 'too white and too male,' organizer admits
Entertainment: Hoop dreams, deferred Entertainment Hoop dreams, deferred
Entertainment: Nokie Edwards, whose guitar drove the ventures, is dead at 82 Entertainment Nokie Edwards, whose guitar drove the ventures, is dead at 82
Entertainment: How training for the paralympics became a full-time job Entertainment How training for the paralympics became a full-time job



Top Articles

1 Entertainment Maryland-Baltimore county scores a historic upsetbullet
2 Entertainment Billie Piper Answers Her Need for Reinventionbullet
3 Entertainment Stanford history event was 'too white and too male,'...bullet
4 Entertainment Hoop dreams, deferredbullet
5 Entertainment Nokie Edwards, whose guitar drove the ventures, is...bullet
6 Entertainment A lofty perch fit for a royal museum at...bullet
7 Entertainment How training for the paralympics became a...bullet
8 Entertainment Kim Petras just wants to be a pop starbullet
9 Entertainment Cardi B wins New York fashion weekbullet
10 Entertainment She took over Ohio state's scarred...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment NFL free agency 2018: Kirk Cousins appears headed to vikings
Entertainment NFL free agency 2018: Jordy Nelson cut by packers
Entertainment Get to know the colors on Paul Taylor's palette
Entertainment No, this political satire isn't about Trump
Entertainment For a change, the Mets like their pitching numbers
Entertainment 'Black Panther' poised to shatter a hollywood myth
Entertainment Before there was #MeToo, there was mary cunningham
Sport Nick Foles' Touchdown Catch Was Planned for 2nd Half
Sport Chipper Jones and Jim Thome Lead Large Class Into Baseball Hall of Fame
Entertainment Super Bowl Commercials: Advertisers' Biggest Stage

Entertainment

Modesto Jimenez
Entertainment 'ioye! For my dear brooklyn': hopscotching between worlds
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts against Angelique Kerber of Germany during their first round Women's Singles match on Day Two of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2017 in New York City
Entertainment Two paths to a title: a rout for Osaka and a thriller for del potro
Amazon indicated in a job posting that it would start offering pickup service at Whole Foods.
Entertainment In the age of Amazon, Toys R Us and other bankruptcies test private equity's playbook
Tiger Woods' recent string of comeback performances has left the golf world in awe.
Entertainment Tiger Woods, near the top of the leaderboard again, thrills fans (and opponents)