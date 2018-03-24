Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Texas Tech Advances Past Purdue's Diminished Frontcourt


Entertainment Texas tech advances past purdue's diminished frontcourt

BOSTON — With all that was at stake Friday, the key numbers that Purdue fans were focused on were 1-26.2.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Texas tech advances past purdue's diminished frontcourt play

Texas tech advances past purdue's diminished frontcourt

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

That marks the section of the NCAA basketball rule book that prohibits any arm brace made of “fiberglass, plaster, metal” or other “non-pliable substance.”

But what about technological hybrids outfitted by mechanical engineering students at Purdue?

Such was the intrigue surrounding the Boilermakers’ senior center, Isaac Haas, who broke his right elbow during his team’s first game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. While wearing a standard brace, he tried to return for No. 2 seed Purdue’s win over Butler, but the rule would not allow it.

So before Friday’s matchup with No. 3 seed Texas Tech, he was outfitted with a new brace. The NCAA said it would amend its rules to allow Haas to play, and he warmed up gingerly. But ultimately he remained rooted to the bench, a critical absence for Purdue in a 78-65 loss to the Red Raiders at TD Garden.

Without its 7-foot-2 center, the Boilermakers were outrebounded by the Red Raiders, nearly outscored in the paint and overwhelmed by one of the nation’s best defensive teams.

“It’s our formula,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “It’s not a secret. When we can get balance on offense, rebound the ball and take care of the ball, we’re a good team.”

Haas’s replacement, 7-3 freshman Matt Haarms, filled his profile in size, but not in on-court contributions (four points, three rebounds and three turnovers in 23 minutes). Haas averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season, while shooting 61 percent from the floor.

Texas Tech frequently took the ball directly to the rim. It shared the ball, assisting on 15 of its 28 field goals, and also forced 17 turnovers.

Purdue was supposed to be prepared for the defensive pressure. Coach Matt Painter said he had scheduled scrimmages with West Virginia — the nation’s most frustrating defense — the past two seasons to steel his players for the type of attack not frequently experienced in the Big Ten.

But what perhaps caught the Boilermakers by surprise was the versatility of the Red Raiders’ offense. Nine Texas Tech players scored as the Raiders attacked from all angles. The offense awoke in the second half, going on an 18-10 run to build a nine-point lead with 11 minutes, 5 seconds remaining.

It was 60-55 with 4:24 remaining when Keenan Evans pulled up for a 3-pointer, his only one of the game, as part of a 9-0 run against a Purdue defense that looked unsure of itself.

“Winning never gets old,” said Evans, who led Texas Tech with 16 points. “We don’t want it to end.”

The game was Texas Tech’s sixth appearance in the round of 16, and the previous ones had each ended with a loss. Ranked as high as No. 6 nationally this season, Texas Tech had limped into the postseason, having lost five of its previous seven games. Its best player, Evans, has battled a nagging toe injury since February.

But there are only eight teams remaining in the tournament, and Texas Tech is one of them.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ZACH SCHONBRUN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: Duke survives a battle with the Syracuse zone Entertainment Duke survives a battle with the Syracuse zone
Entertainment: Kansas state sends Kentucky to a stunning exit Entertainment Kansas state sends Kentucky to a stunning exit
Entertainment: Clarkson, a tiny hockey hotbed, aims for two NCAA titles Entertainment Clarkson, a tiny hockey hotbed, aims for two NCAA titles
Entertainment: Michigan Romps, and Then Plays the Second Half Entertainment Michigan Romps, and Then Plays the Second Half
Entertainment: Charles P. Lazarus, Toys R Us founder, dies at 94 Entertainment Charles P. Lazarus, Toys R Us founder, dies at 94
Entertainment: Elsa and Anna onstage and on thin ice in 'frozen' Entertainment Elsa and Anna onstage and on thin ice in 'frozen'



Top Articles

1 Entertainment A day with Roger Federer: a tennis ambassador's work is...bullet
2 Entertainment Elsa and Anna onstage and on thin ice in 'frozen'bullet
3 Entertainment Michigan Romps, and Then Plays the Second Halfbullet
4 Entertainment Kansas state sends Kentucky to a stunning exitbullet
5 Entertainment Charles P. Lazarus, Toys R Us founder, dies at 94bullet
6 Entertainment After parkland shooting, a prospect finds...bullet
7 Entertainment Billie Piper Answers Her Need for Reinventionbullet
8 Entertainment Two soundcloud rap outlaws push boundaries...bullet
9 Entertainment Clarkson, a tiny hockey hotbed, aims for...bullet
10 Entertainment The popcorn apocalypsebullet

Related Articles

Sports WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The back-to-back title-winning Florida Gators
Entertainment Most upsets ever? Not quite, but underdogs crowd the final 16
Sports The highest-paid public employee in each state isn't a judge, senator, or governor — it's a college football or basketball coach
Sports SWEET 16 POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into the second weekend of March Madness
Sports Sister Jean — the breakout star of the NCAA Tournament — corrects reporter to note that she is an international sensation
Sports 9 facts that show this NCAA Tournament is one of the wildest in history — and how it could get even crazier from here
Entertainment After beating no. 1, UMBC falls to a no. 9
Entertainment Kelsey mitchell, a coach's daughter, is chasing records and wins
Entertainment Texas A&M swats second-seeded North Carolina from tournament
Entertainment Hoop dreams, deferred

Entertainment

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Entertainment Zuckerberg reiterates obligation to privacy
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses as he delivers a keynote address during the Facebook f8 conference on September 22, 2011 in San Francisco, California. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the conference introducing a Timeline feature to the popular social network.
Entertainment Facebook's Chief Admits Mistakes in Guarding Data
Sebastien Bourdais after winning the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida, March 11, 2018. The IndyCar Series and NBC Sports Group announced a three-year deal on Wednesday to put the entire series schedule, including the iconic Indianapolis 500, on the network and its broadcast platforms beginning in 2019.
Entertainment IndyCar series will move to NBC in 2019
9. Texas A&amp;M
Entertainment Most upsets ever? Not quite, but underdogs crowd the final 16