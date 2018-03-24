Texas tech advances past purdue's diminished frontcourt

news

That marks the section of the NCAA basketball rule book that prohibits any arm brace made of “fiberglass, plaster, metal” or other “non-pliable substance.”

But what about technological hybrids outfitted by mechanical engineering students at Purdue?

Such was the intrigue surrounding the Boilermakers’ senior center, Isaac Haas, who broke his right elbow during his team’s first game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. While wearing a standard brace, he tried to return for No. 2 seed Purdue’s win over Butler, but the rule would not allow it.

So before Friday’s matchup with No. 3 seed Texas Tech, he was outfitted with a new brace. The NCAA said it would amend its rules to allow Haas to play, and he warmed up gingerly. But ultimately he remained rooted to the bench, a critical absence for Purdue in a 78-65 loss to the Red Raiders at TD Garden.

Without its 7-foot-2 center, the Boilermakers were outrebounded by the Red Raiders, nearly outscored in the paint and overwhelmed by one of the nation’s best defensive teams.

“It’s our formula,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “It’s not a secret. When we can get balance on offense, rebound the ball and take care of the ball, we’re a good team.”

Haas’s replacement, 7-3 freshman Matt Haarms, filled his profile in size, but not in on-court contributions (four points, three rebounds and three turnovers in 23 minutes). Haas averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season, while shooting 61 percent from the floor.

Texas Tech frequently took the ball directly to the rim. It shared the ball, assisting on 15 of its 28 field goals, and also forced 17 turnovers.

Purdue was supposed to be prepared for the defensive pressure. Coach Matt Painter said he had scheduled scrimmages with West Virginia — the nation’s most frustrating defense — the past two seasons to steel his players for the type of attack not frequently experienced in the Big Ten.

But what perhaps caught the Boilermakers by surprise was the versatility of the Red Raiders’ offense. Nine Texas Tech players scored as the Raiders attacked from all angles. The offense awoke in the second half, going on an 18-10 run to build a nine-point lead with 11 minutes, 5 seconds remaining.

It was 60-55 with 4:24 remaining when Keenan Evans pulled up for a 3-pointer, his only one of the game, as part of a 9-0 run against a Purdue defense that looked unsure of itself.

“Winning never gets old,” said Evans, who led Texas Tech with 16 points. “We don’t want it to end.”

The game was Texas Tech’s sixth appearance in the round of 16, and the previous ones had each ended with a loss. Ranked as high as No. 6 nationally this season, Texas Tech had limped into the postseason, having lost five of its previous seven games. Its best player, Evans, has battled a nagging toe injury since February.

But there are only eight teams remaining in the tournament, and Texas Tech is one of them.

