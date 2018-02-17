The quietest place at the Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang have been defined by punishing cold and howling winds. But in the ski jump start house, nearly 3,000 feet above ground, it’s warm and eerily silent.
There’s no fear of heights in this group.
When it’s their turn to jump, they lock their boots in, double-check the straps, position their skis down the slope and slide into the center of the ramp. A quick glance at the clock tells them when it’s time to go. Then, more eerie silence before doing what they came to do.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.