The quietest place at the Olympics

When they finally reach the top, it’s time for business. Each jumper has his own unique routine — some stretch, some squat with their arms reaching back, some jump in place, even on the extremely steep and narrow stairs above the platform.

There’s no fear of heights in this group.

When it’s their turn to jump, they lock their boots in, double-check the straps, position their skis down the slope and slide into the center of the ramp. A quick glance at the clock tells them when it’s time to go. Then, more eerie silence before doing what they came to do.

