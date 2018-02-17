The quietest place at the Olympics

Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang have been defined by punishing cold and howling winds. But in the ski jump start house, nearly 3,000 feet above ground, it’s warm and eerily silent.

When they finally reach the top, it’s time for business. Each jumper has his own unique routine — some stretch, some squat with their arms reaching back, some jump in place, even on the extremely steep and narrow stairs above the platform.

There’s no fear of heights in this group.

When it’s their turn to jump, they lock their boots in, double-check the straps, position their skis down the slope and slide into the center of the ramp. A quick glance at the clock tells them when it’s time to go. Then, more eerie silence before doing what they came to do.

