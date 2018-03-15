Toys R Us Says It Will Close or Sell All U.S. Stores

news

After filing for bankruptcy protection in September and suffering through a brutal holiday shopping season, the company decided on Wednesday to close or sell all of its remaining stores, after executives met with creditors throughout the day, according to three people briefed on the discussions.

More than 30,000 American jobs are at risk as the company winds down. It is a colossal failure for a company that started out in 1948 as a small store in Washington selling cribs, strollers and other baby items.

The business eventually grew to more than 2,000 stories, with a wide inventory that made it a destination for children and with an advertising jingle — “I don’t want to grow up, I’m a Toys R Us kid” — that was embedded in the American consumer consciousness. The company’s headquarters in Wayne, New Jersey, are on Geoffrey Way, named after its once-ubiquitous giraffe mascot.

But in the age of internet retailing, Toys R Us has struggled with an antiquated sales model that could not keep up with Amazon and Walmart, and was burdened by $5 billion in debt from a leveraged buyout in 2005.

“They were at the intersection of so many challenging trends, and they were at the wrong end of those trends,” said Michael Dart, a retail expert and a partner at the consulting firm A.T. Kearney. “All of these forces coming together fundamentally tipped them over the edge.”

Liquidation sales will take place over the next few months, as the company clears the shelves at its roughly 880 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores around the country.

The company signaled that it was nearing the end when it said Wednesday morning that it would shut all of its stores in Britain. In the afternoon, executives informed corporate staff in Wayne about the decision to close the United States stores.

The global toy industry has been fighting a losing battle for the attention of children obsessed with smartphones and tablets. Global toy sales have been growing slightly each year, but at a slower pace than that of electronics and video games.

In addition, online toy sales have increased by more than 55 percent in the past two years to $17 billion in the United States, while e-commerce revenue for toys has exceeded brick-and-mortar performance in parts of Europe, according to Clavis Insight, an e-commerce research firm.

After filing for Chapter 11 protection, Toys R Us had planned to shed some of its debt load and refresh its operations.

But after a languid holiday sales season, the company’s lenders grew worried about whether Toys R Us executives were taking steps drastic enough to restructure the business to allow it to compete over the long term, according to the people briefed on the matter.

In recent weeks, the creditors had begun to lose patience with the management and its turnaround efforts, these people said.

In January, the company said it was closing 182 unprofitable stores in the United States and had already started liquidating those locations.

But a total liquidation of its U.S. operations, the creditors calculated, may allow them to recover more money than keeping the stores open.

The company was bought in 2005 by the private equity firms Bain Capital and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and the real estate firm Vornado Realty Trust.

Weighed down by the debt its owners heaped on the company when they bought it, Toys R Us has not adequately invested in its fading stores and e-commerce operations. Unable to compete with other retailers, it has lost market share to better capitalized toy sellers.

Toys R Us controlled 13.6 percent of the toy market in the United States in 2016, according to research from IBISWorld. Walmart held 29.4 percent, Amazon 16.3 percent and GameStop 13.9 percent.

For many analysts, Toys R Us was a textbook example of disruption by internet retailers — a giant that once appeared invincible, but whose advantage disappeared as consumers went online for wider selections, lower prices and the ease of buying with a click.

Even before the news on Wednesday, the company’s financial collapse had taken a toll on workers like Dyann Rosales, who got a seasonal job at the Toys R Us in Pittsburg, California, before Christmas and then was hired full time.

“This was the chance for me to get out of the hole I had been in,” said Rosales, 48, who has an 8-year-old daughter. “This was going to be my steppingstone.”

But she was informed by letter in early February that her store was one of the 182 that would be closing for good.

The company had originally said it planned to pay severance to many laid-off employees, Rosales said. But then she was told that was not likely to happen. “I am back in that pit,” she said.

OUR, a labor group focused on retail workers across the country, had been trying to help Toys R Us workers receive severance pay and find new jobs.

Rosales said customers had also been saddened by the store’s closing. She recalled an 8-year-old boy who came into the store on his birthday. As a tradition, a store manager announces over the loudspeaker when a birthday boy or girl is in the store and plays a special birthday song.

“When the mother heard that, she looked at me and said, ‘This is what we are going to miss,'” Rosales said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MICHAEL CORKERY © 2018 The New York Times