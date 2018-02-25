Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

In Shocker, U.S. Curlers End Years of Frustration and Win First Gold


In shocker, U.S. Curlers end years of frustration and win first gold

John Shuster, the face of U.S. curling for the past four Winter Olympics — and all the good and bad those experiences have entailed — had a gold medal draped around his neck for the first time in his life Saturday.

Moments before, he and his teammates had done what jubilant curlers do: They raised their brooms aloft in screaming excitement over an improbable victory.

Yet at that moment, it was hard to believe how close his dream had come to crumbling apart.

Last Sunday, after a loss to Norway, the Americans were on the brink of elimination, again.

After that game, with family headed to a hotel and his wife’s encouraging words ringing in his head, Shuster, 35, found a grassy spot outside the venue, sat down and came to a realization.

“This is silly,” he told himself. “I’m getting my heart broken, I feel like, by this sport — and this is silly. Seriously, this is the Olympics.”

He slept soundly that night for the first time in a long time. His team did not lose again.

Five consecutive victories culminated Saturday night in something that has never happened before: an Olympic gold for the U.S. curlers as they defeated Sweden, 10-7, before a flag-waving throng from back home.

Shuster and his four teammates — Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo, who served as the team’s alternate — defeated Sweden, the top-ranked team in the world, so soundly that it conceded the match with several rocks to play in the 10th and final end.

The victory was as decisive as it was unexpected — to everyone, perhaps, but the Americans, who described themselves as a group of scrappy regular guys from Middle America.

“This,” George said, “is a team that never gives up.”

The United States is not known as a curling powerhouse. Americans had never won a gold medal in the sport.

For that reason and more, members of the team expressed hope that curling would become more than a cultural curiosity every four years. Perhaps the team’s success here can help.

“We want our sport to be loved by our country as much as we love it,” George, 35, said. “There’s a reason why we play it, and there’s a reason why we love it as much as we do.”

The win came with its share of thrills.

On Saturday, Shuster delivered the biggest shot in the history of U.S. curling when he cleared two Swedish stones with his final rock of the eighth end to score 5 points.

“During the entire end, we could kind of feel it building,” Shuster said. “Their margin for error got incredibly small.”

Shuster had executed a perfect shot: a blend of cool-handed finesse and foolproof strategy. His team’s lead was suddenly insurmountable.

“We knew we were going to lose,” Niklas Edin of Sweden said.

This was Shuster’s fourth consecutive Olympic appearance, and he has experienced all the joy and heartbreak that the games can offer.

After helping the U.S. to a bronze medal at the 2006 Turin Games, the Americans’ next two trips to the Olympics were unmitigated disasters: last place in 2010 and next-to-last place in 2014.

It got so bad that the word “shuster” was added to the Urban Dictionary. (Definition? “A verb meaning to fail to meet expectations, particularly at a moment critical for success or even slightly respectable results,” as in “Man, he really shustered that!”) Then, in the summer of 2014, Shuster was sidelined from USA Curling’s high-performance program.

“Everything happens for a reason,” said Shuster, a part-time sales associate for a sporting goods store in Duluth, Minnesota.

He found three fellow curlers from small-town Minnesota and Wisconsin who still believed in him: George, a liquor salesman who competes in 8-year-old sneakers with holes in them; Hamilton, 29, a technician for a consumer products company and a sweeping wizard renowned for his mustache; and Landsteiner, 27, an engineer.

The team became known in curling circles as Team Reject, a moniker it came to embrace. And the curlers began the slow climb back to respectability, through the national ranks, through the Olympic trials and through the Olympic bonspiel, or tournament, here in South Korea, where they surmounted all kinds of obstacles.

The United States had to beat Canada — Canada! — twice in four days just to reach the final. (Canada is really good at curling.)

“From the day that the 2014 Olympics came to an end, every single day was with this journey in mind,” Shuster said.

That much was clear as the members of Team Reject stood together atop the medal podium. Their journey was complete.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

SCOTT CACCIOLA © 2018 The New York Times

