Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

UConn Crushes South Carolina en Route to 11th Straight Final Four


Entertainment UConn crushes South Carolina en route to 11th straight final four

ALBANY, N.Y. — Before Connecticut faced South Carolina on Monday, with the possibility that the Huskies could be denied a chance at a national championship for a second consecutive season...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
7. University of Connecticut — UConn's first-rate athletics are considered legendary. Students love to root for the Huskies at sporting events like football and both men and women's basketball. One student states, "the celebrations after victories are unlike anything I've ever experienced elsewhere." play

7. University of Connecticut — UConn's first-rate athletics are considered legendary. Students love to root for the Huskies at sporting events like football and both men and women's basketball. One student states, "the celebrations after victories are unlike anything I've ever experienced elsewhere."

(Joe Robbins/Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Expectations for his program are so high, and losses are so rare and bitter, he said with a laugh, “I’ll probably have to move from my house” and “change where I go to the store, all that stuff.”

There will be no need to call the moving van.

UConn routed South Carolina, the defending national champion, 94-65, at the Times-Union Center in the final of the Albany Region of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, decisively making 12 of 20 shots from 3-point range. Point guard Crystal Dangerfield (21 points) hit all five of her 3-point attempts in the first half as the Huskies staggered the Gamecocks with nearly flawless shooting from the perimeter.

Rare is the team that has scorers at all five positions. Gabby Williams, UConn’s most complete player, displayed her usual resourcefulness inside with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists, and all five starters scored in double-digits.

The Huskies (36-0) advanced to the Final Four for the 11th consecutive season and will begin their quest for a 12th national title — and fifth in six seasons — in the national semifinals Friday against Notre Dame in Columbus, Ohio.

The potential for a riveting matchup looms over the title game Sunday, as UConn could face Mississippi State, which ended the Huskies’ 111-game winning streak on a shot by Morgan William late in overtime in a 2017 Final Four game. Mississippi State will face Louisville in the 2018 semifinals.

“Redemption, I don’t know if it’s the word, but I think we definitely have something to prove, not only to the rest of the world, but to ourselves as well,” UConn’s Williams said.

UConn had defeated South Carolina (29-7) four times in the past four seasons, including an 83-58 rout on Feb. 1 on the Gamecocks’ home court. In that game, A’ja Wilson, South Carolina’s 6-foot-5 forward and the consensus national player of the year, missed 14 of her 18 shots, some of them unobstructed attempts, others hindered by Williams.

At 5-11, Williams is 6 inches shorter than Wilson but she is a vaulting leaper who finished fifth in the high jump at the 2012 Olympic track and field trials while in high school.

“It’s always a difficult thing guarding A’ja, especially with the height difference,” Williams said. “But I have the advantage of being quicker than her, so as long as I just keep her out of the paint, it is easier to handle her.”

Given the usual reliability of UConn’s defense, Auriemma’s main concern Monday was the Huskies’ offense: Could it make enough shots?

The answer was an emphatic yes. UConn went 5 for 6 from 3-point range in the first quarter and took an insurmountable 30-12 lead. One shot turned into a 4-point play for Katie Lou Samuelson (who finished with 17 points) after she was fouled beyond the arc. Another 3-pointer came on a feathery jumper by Dangerfield as time expired.

It was a deficit from which South Carolina could not recover. Wilson finished with 27 points and eight rebounds in a restorative but mostly inconsequential performance. By halftime, the Huskies had hit 9 of 10 shots from beyond the arc to extend their lead to 54-33.

“Coach said to be aggressive, and my teammates were finding me and I was confident and it went in,” Dangerfield said. “I was shaking my head. I couldn’t believe it.”

On Sunday, the often-sarcastic Auriemma whispered to Dangerfield during a news conference, telling her that if she got 10 steals against South Carolina, she would rank only fourth in the starting lineup.

“It’s my daily dose of getting on someone’s nerves,” Auriemma said. “I can’t go more than an hour without doing that.”

A season ago, as a freshman, Dangerfield played erratically. But she was impeccable on Monday in the biggest game of the season. And, for the moment anyway, Auriemma was spared having to walk around in a funny nose and glasses disguise.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JERÉ LONGMAN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: José Antonio Abreu, Venezuelan musical visionary, dies at 78 Entertainment José Antonio Abreu, Venezuelan musical visionary, dies at 78
Entertainment: Oh, joy! Oh, rapture! a leaner Gilbert & Sullivan troupe turns 94. Entertainment Oh, joy! Oh, rapture! a leaner Gilbert & Sullivan troupe turns 94.
Entertainment: Fultz returns for the 76ers, and he brought his jumper Entertainment Fultz returns for the 76ers, and he brought his jumper
Entertainment: Former dean, boss to convicted gymnastics doctor, is arrested Entertainment Former dean, boss to convicted gymnastics doctor, is arrested
Entertainment: Yankees' Greg Bird once again sidelined for surgery Entertainment Yankees' Greg Bird once again sidelined for surgery
Entertainment: Morocco offers World Cup safety but little certainty Entertainment Morocco offers World Cup safety but little certainty



Top Articles

1 Entertainment Louis Vuitton names Virgil Abloh as its new menwear designerbullet
2 Entertainment A moving 'winter's tale,' with women in chargebullet
3 Entertainment 'Angels in America': On the wings of despair, upliftbullet
4 Entertainment Riveters' core four leads way to first NWHL championshipbullet
5 Entertainment Villanova returns to final four with gritty win...bullet
6 Entertainment AL Preview: watch out, the Houston Astros got betterbullet
7 Entertainment 'Pacific Rim Uprising' dethrones 'Black...bullet
8 Entertainment After early Miami exit, Roger Federer says...bullet
9 Entertainment Morocco offers World Cup safety but little...bullet
10 Entertainment Former dean, boss to convicted...bullet

Related Articles

Sports The incredible life of Trump's 27-year-old 'bag man' — who became famous from a viral trick-shot football video and is now under investigation for financial crimes
Tech The 'ripple effect' could have a huge impact on your weight loss goals
Sports The 10 best plays of the year in sports from women
Strategy Connecticut proposed an unprecedented $300 million cut to its top public college that would 'decimate' the university
Sports The 20 US colleges where sports are a way of life
Lady Smarts This woman’s fitness tracker helped save her life
Sports How UConn blew their 111-game winning streak and a shot at another championship in 30 seconds
Sports UConn is dominating women's basketball by realizing it takes more than just talented players
Sports The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today
Sports Here's Obama’s 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket

Entertainment

null
Entertainment NL Preview: Cubs mix Michelangelo and Theo Epstein's 'more stuff'
Kansas Survives a Late Scare From Clemson to Advance, 80-76
Entertainment Malik Newman leads kansas past duke and into the final four
Loyola-Chicago is in the final four after a rout of Kansas state
Entertainment Loyola-Chicago is in the final four after a rout of Kansas state
Surging Michigan Reaches Final Four, Eliminating Florida State
Entertainment Surging Michigan reaches final four, eliminating Florida state