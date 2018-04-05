Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Want to See the Starting Pitcher? Don't Arrive Late


Entertainment Want to see the starting pitcher? Don't arrive late

Noah Syndergaard is the Mets’ best, best guy. But even Syndergaard, the mighty Thor, could not venture past the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at windswept

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. play

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

(Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mickey Callaway said something Wednesday morning that might have sent a shiver through all fans of pitching as we know it.

“If you look at the numbers,” said Callaway, the New York Mets’ new manager, “it always is in your favor to bring in a new pitcher every inning, really — unless it’s just your best, best guy and you want to keep him out there. But it always makes sense, numbers-wise, to bring in a different guy so the hitters are facing different pitchers every at-bat. There’s an advantage to that.”

Noah Syndergaard is the Mets’ best, best guy. But even Syndergaard, the mighty Thor, could not venture past the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at windswept Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon. Syndergaard whiffed six of his first nine hitters, but on second viewing, the Phillies handled him better.

So, in the bottom of the fourth, in a tie game with Syndergaard having thrown 92 pitches, Callaway removed him for a pinch-hitter.

“To be honest, after four innings I had no idea I was at 90 pitches,” Syndergaard said. “It was like, wham, I was already there, 90 pitches. I’m like, ‘All right, well, that’s fun.'”

The Mets went on to win, 4-2, taking the lead for good after the Phillies lifted their own top starter, Aaron Nola, who had worked five innings and thrown 87 pitches. The teams combined to use eight relievers, and the Mets’ foursome — Robert Gsellman, Hansel Robles, AJ Ramos and Jeurys Familia — struck out eight in five scoreless innings.

This is baseball in 2018. The last two World Series have matched teams heavily influenced by analytics — the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians in 2016, the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. The Moneyball revolution that began in the early 2000s is no longer revolutionary. It is everywhere.

Like Callaway, the former Cleveland pitching coach, the Phillies’ Gabe Kapler is a first-time major league manager who came from one of those recent pennant-winners. But while Callaway is now 4-1 as a manager, Kapler, the former Dodgers farm director, has lost four of his first five games, some with baffling decisions.

Philadelphia fans — at least those who could find Wednesday’s Facebook-only broadcast — cannot be happy. The Phillies will stage their home opener on Thursday, and even the presence of Doug Pederson, the coach of the Super Bowl-winning Eagles who will throw out the first pitch, may not save Kapler from an earful.

“Look, my focus is on getting our team ready to play our first home series,” Kapler said. “This is not about me, this is about our players. Our players are very, very exciting. Our club is a good, deep, interesting club.”

So far, though, Kapler’s moves have been the most interesting thing about the Phillies, and not in a good way. He relies heavily on data, but several strategies have backfired, despite the research behind them.

After lifting his starter on Wednesday — “The thought process was, as it always is: keep Nola safe, healthy and strong,” he said — Kapler called for Drew Hutchison, a journeyman right-hander whose slider had impressed him all spring.

With two out and two on in the sixth, Kapler expected Hutchison’s slider to induce weak contact from the Mets’ No. 9 hitter, Amed Rosario. He put right fielder Nick Williams in an extremely shallow position to keep a hit from falling in front of him — but instead, Rosario drove the slider well over Williams’ head. It bounced to the wall for a two-run triple.

Kapler is convinced that, in time, his moves will start to work. For now, though, he is left to insist that data-driven baseball will eventually pay off.

“We have to be patient and trust that we’re trying to look at a very large sample size to evaluate if our strategies are working effectively,” Kapler said. “I can’t express enough confidence that our strategies will pay dividends, but I understand that in the short term, they haven’t — and that can be disappointing. I get it.”

The Phillies’ pitchers will probably improve their current 5.56 earned run average, especially once their injured or rusty free-agent signees — Jake Arrieta, Tommy Hunter and Pat Neshek — join the roster. Likewise, the Mets’ pitchers will probably not continue to strike out 61 batters every five games, and their bullpen will not be this sharp every day.

The larger question is what these trends mean for baseball. Statistics can be fascinating and revealing, challenging long-held assumptions and leading to more rational decisions. But when teams ask less of their players, we seem less likely to witness true greatness.

Consider the fifth inning on Wednesday, when Nola faced Yoenis Cespedes with one out and the bases empty. It should not have been strange that he was allowed to do this. But now, with managers so nervous about letting pitchers face hitters three times in one game, it seemed almost quaint.

Cespedes had homered off Nola’s curveball in the first inning, but this time, Nola struck him out with that very same pitch. Two batters later he was done for the day, and it seemed disturbingly normal.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

TYLER KEPNER © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: Overlooked no more: Bessie B. Stringfield, the 'motorcycle queen of Miami' Entertainment Overlooked no more: Bessie B. Stringfield, the 'motorcycle queen of Miami'
Entertainment: Facebook says up to 87 million profiles were harvested Entertainment Facebook says up to 87 million profiles were harvested
Entertainment: Menswear just had a huge designer reshuffle: What does it mean? Entertainment Menswear just had a huge designer reshuffle: What does it mean?
Entertainment: Online, a trail of popular lifestyle videos, followed by anger at YouTube Entertainment Online, a trail of popular lifestyle videos, followed by anger at YouTube
Entertainment: Tinder and Bumble are seriously at war Entertainment Tinder and Bumble are seriously at war
Entertainment: Smoke outside and fire on the field as Liverpool triumphs Entertainment Smoke outside and fire on the field as Liverpool triumphs



Top Articles

1 Entertainment Yankees fans accept new netting, but have a related complaintbullet
2 Entertainment Eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, Then Off to the NHLbullet
3 Entertainment Villanova crushes Michigan for second title in 3 yearsbullet
4 Entertainment Stanton finds teammates, past and present, to lean onbullet
5 Entertainment In New York, Yankees and Mets take a snow daybullet
6 Entertainment Menswear just had a huge designer reshuffle:...bullet
7 Entertainment In chilly home opener, Didi Gregorius brings...bullet
8 Entertainment Smoke outside and fire on the field as...bullet
9 Entertainment Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson warm up...bullet
10 Entertainment Matt Harvey looks like his new self in...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment In New York, Yankees and Mets take a snow day
Opinion How a star lost a name and found himself
Entertainment Steal of home adds insult to injuries in Yankees' first loss
Entertainment Mets start a new era with a win, and some hope
Entertainment Baseball improved fan safety, but in court, it's teams that are protected
Entertainment NL Preview: Cubs mix Michelangelo and Theo Epstein's 'more stuff'
Entertainment AL Preview: watch out, the Houston Astros got better
Entertainment MLB 2018: what to expect this season
Entertainment After parkland shooting, a prospect finds sanctuary in the arms of baseball
Entertainment Federal budget bill could affect minor leaguers' pay

Entertainment

YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California
Entertainment YouTube attacker's complaints echoed fight over ad dollars
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says it will likely take several years to fix problems at the social network uncovered by the recent data scandal
Entertainment Facebook should consider a 'Why Me?' button
elizabeth-ebert-at-home
Entertainment Elizabeth Ebert, 'Grand Dame of Cowboy Poetry,' dies at 93
arike ogunbowale
Entertainment Arike Ogunbowale's buzzer-beater lifts notre dame to title