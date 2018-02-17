Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

Weinstein Co. Fires President


Entertainment Weinstein Co. fires president

Members of The Weinstein Co.'s board of directors announced Friday night that they had unanimously voted to fire the company’s president and chief operating officer, David Glasser, for cause.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
David Glasser, the president and chief operating officer of the Weinstein Company, was fired for cause on Friday. Credit Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for The New York Times play

David Glasser, the president and chief operating officer of the Weinstein Company, was fired for cause on Friday. Credit Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for The New York Times

(The New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The one-sentence statement did not specify what the cause was. Still, the move represents yet another twist in an ongoing saga that has engulfed the embattled company.

It comes at an urgent moment for the company, which has been trying to avoid bankruptcy since October, when reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker revealed decades of sexual harassment allegations against one of its founders, Harvey Weinstein.

The company had been nearing a deal to sell itself to an investor group, but it hit a last-minute snag this week when Eric T. Schneiderman, New York’s attorney general, filed a lawsuit against the studio and its founders alleging that they repeatedly violated laws barring gender discrimination, sexual harassment and other offenses.

The investor group, led by Maria Contreras-Sweet, had been willing to buy the company for roughly $275 million and assume $225 million of debt, two people briefed on the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity previously told The Times.

Contreras-Sweet’s group had pulled ahead of other bidders like Lions Gate Entertainment by promising to keep the studio intact and retaining its employees, including senior managers like Glasser. Under the deal, Weinstein’s younger brother, Bob Weinstein, would leave the studio, two people said.

Schneiderman’s lawsuit does not name Glasser, but it refers to him by his title and says that the sale of the company could result in employees’ reporting to some of the same managers “who failed to investigate” Weinstein’s conduct or protect female employees from him.

Glasser, 46, was a longtime top lieutenant at the company, and the Weinsteins have called him their “third brother.”

Efforts to contact Glasser early Saturday were unsuccessful.

In October, after the public complaints of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein led to his firing, Glasser tried to rally his shaken staff members at a meeting.

“We are going to be OK,” two people who attended the meeting recalled Glasser saying. He said his door was open to anyone who wanted to talk.

Glasser, who had said he would depart as president of the Weinstein Co. in August 2015, announced a month later that he would instead remain under a new three-year contract.

At the time, Bob Weinstein — who led the effort to retain Glasser — attributed Glasser’s change of heart in part to a personal friendship between Glasser and the brothers.

“Harvey and I sometimes don’t even want to be brothers,” Bob Weinstein said at the time. “I don’t know why anyone would want to be another brother.”

But Glasser, “should he want it,” Bob Weinstein said, “has become the third brother.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MATT STEVENS © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: Win stuns everyone, including winner Entertainment Win stuns everyone, including winner
Entertainment: The quietest place at the Olympics Entertainment The quietest place at the Olympics
Entertainment: A go-go boy, not long ago Entertainment A go-go boy, not long ago
Entertainment: Hanyu writes another chapter in figure skating legend Entertainment Hanyu writes another chapter in figure skating legend
Entertainment: Why the Pyeongchang games are different from all the others Entertainment Why the Pyeongchang games are different from all the others
Entertainment: Bobsledders for Nigeria break barriers, if not records Entertainment Bobsledders for Nigeria break barriers, if not records



Top Articles

1 Entertainment 'Black Panther' poised to shatter a hollywood mythbullet
2 Entertainment Hanyu writes another chapter in figure skating legendbullet
3 Entertainment The secret of Norway's alpine success? No jerks allowedbullet
4 Entertainment A go-go boy, not long agobullet
5 Entertainment A new Juliet Blooms as a ballerinabullet
6 Entertainment Shiffrin's gold rush begins with a bangbullet
7 Entertainment Winter Olympics 2018: Saturday's resultsbullet
8 Entertainment Olympics figure skating: Hanyu shines; Chen...bullet
9 Entertainment In 'McMafia,' crime's tentacles (and a TV...bullet
10 Entertainment Expanding its NFL coverage, Fox Will...bullet

Related Articles

World Weinstein Co. Sale Halted by Lawsuit
Entertainment Wynn Resigns From Company Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Politics Bombshell investigation finds Vice and its employees paid at least $184,000 to settle four sexual misconduct claims
In US Star newsman Matt Lauer fired over sexual misconduct claims
Politics 25 powerful men in politics and media accused of sexual misconduct in the wake of Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein Sex harassment claims, from Hollywood to Westminster
Tech 36 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct after Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein Colony Capital says disgraced filmmaker will no more get funding - NY Times

Entertainment

null
Entertainment Chen makes a comeback with an unprecedented 6 quads
During the short program of the men's figure skating competition on Friday, fans sat with Winnie the Poohs on their laps.
Entertainment Winnie the Pooh vs. Soohorang
null
Entertainment Out of nowhere, Czech captures women's super-g gold
French rock legend Johnny Hallyday with his wife Laetitia, who received everything in his rewritten will
Entertainment Children of French rocker Hallyday go to court over album