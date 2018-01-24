Home > The New York Times > Entertainment >

What Rachel Bloom Can't Travel Without


Entertainment What Rachel Bloom Can't Travel Without

Based in Los Angeles, Bloom travels frequently and still struggles to (politely) avoid conversations with strangers on the plane. “I like to be solitary and kind of left alone when I travel,”...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
rachel bloom play

rachel bloom

(Glamour)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rachel Bloom is the co-creator and star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” a CW network show that combines elaborate song-and-dance numbers with comedy and drama. It has won awards and is in its third season.

Based in Los Angeles, Bloom travels frequently and still struggles to (politely) avoid conversations with strangers on the plane. “I like to be solitary and kind of left alone when I travel,” she said. “So something that I’m still learning is, how do I remain solo and be in my quiet space without feeling guilty — like I have to talk to someone just because they talk to me?”

Her favorite travel accessory? Her dog, Wiley. “Because my husband was in New York for so long, I got my dog certified as an emotional support animal,” she said.

Here’s what she takes on every trip.

— Humidifier

“My throat gets really dry on plane rides, so I have a little portable humidifier that I bring. It actually just plugs into a phone charger, it’s a USB-powered humidifier. What you do is you get a water bottle, and you screw it in, and the water bottle creates the moisture for the humidifier. So that’s always exciting.”

— Loungewear

“I wear basically pajamas on the plane. I wear the softest pants that I can find, the softest shirt that I can find. I mean sometimes I won’t wear a bra. I am just basically preparing to pretend that I’m in a bed for six, seven hours.”

— Magazines

“I did this thing a couple years ago where I subscribed to one magazine and somehow got like seven magazine subscriptions that I’ve been meaning to cancel, so my house is filled with magazines. I mean every single bathroom in my house is filled with all these magazines. So usually in my carry-on I will have some combination of magazines and then nine times out of 10 I end up falling asleep or watching a movie and I don’t finish the magazine, so I’m walking around with the same copy of The Atlantic for the whole vacation, and then I bring it back home.”

— Laptop

“I usually am trying to get work done on the plane. Usually it’s writing a song, writing a script. I always had this thing even before I was working on the show: I didn’t want people to see I was working on a script because when people see you’re working on a script it becomes the inevitable question, ‘Oh, are you a writer?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘What do you do?’ and then suddenly you have to go over your whole career with a stranger. And then you have to get into the nitty-gritty of what you’re working on, or people are looking to network, and I just want to be basically left alone. So, I try to hide what I’m working on.”

— Dog Supplies

“Obviously when I bring the dog, I bring dog treats. It’s her food, it’s her treats, that’s half of what I’m carrying. When I went to New York last time, I fooled myself into thinking I would take her on the subway by carrying her around in a dog backpack. They make these bags that you just kind of strap your dog into like you’re climbing a mountain, and so on this latest trip, I brought this dog backpack. I didn’t end up using it because she’s a dog and she wants to walk.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Entertainment: Long Wharf Theater's Artistic Director Fired Over Sexual Misconduct Accusations Entertainment Long Wharf Theater's Artistic Director Fired Over Sexual Misconduct Accusations
Entertainment: 'The Shape of Water' Tops Oscar Nominees Entertainment 'The Shape of Water' Tops Oscar Nominees
Sport: LeBron James Celebrates 30,000th Point and Then He Scores It Sport LeBron James Celebrates 30,000th Point and Then He Scores It
Entertainment: In Los Angeles, a Plan to Bring Art to Needy Areas Entertainment In Los Angeles, a Plan to Bring Art to Needy Areas
Sport: Mertens to Meet Wozniacki in Australian Open Semifinals Sport Mertens to Meet Wozniacki in Australian Open Semifinals
Sport: NCAA Opens Investigation of Michigan State Over Nassar Case Sport NCAA Opens Investigation of Michigan State Over Nassar Case



Top Articles

1 Entertainment Fashion Topics Get a Spot on the Davos Agendabullet
2 Entertainment It's the Patriots' Stage; All the Rest Are Merely Playersbullet
3 Entertainment In an Early Loss, Djokovic Battles Elbows, Errors and...bullet
4 Sport NCAA Opens Investigation of Michigan State Over Nassar Casebullet
5 Entertainment What Rachel Bloom Can't Travel Withoutbullet
6 Entertainment 'The Shape of Water' Tops Oscar Nomineesbullet
7 Entertainment Bill Cosby Performs First Show Since Sexual...bullet
8 Entertainment 21st Century Fox Bid for Sky Is...bullet
9 Entertainment Halep and Pliskova Claim Spots in...bullet
10 Entertainment In Los Angeles, a Plan to Bring Art to...bullet

Related Articles

Tech The 21 best performances by actors on TV shows in 2017
Tech The 21 best TV shows of 2017
Tech The biggest Golden Globes snubs of the year — from 'Logan' to 'The Big Sick'
Rachel Bloom Actress says she will gladly play a dead whore on "Game of Thrones"
Tech 36 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct after Harvey Weinstein

Entertainment

Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a shot to Naomi Osaka of Japan on Day Two of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City
Sport Kerber, Playing in Top Form, Overwhelms an Underperforming Keys
Grandma The Clown of the big Apple Circus floats through the tent during a performance in New York, Nov. 4, 2017. Barry Lubin, the performer who plays Grandma The Clown and one of America’s most celebrated circus performers, resigned from the world-renowned Big Apple Circus over an allegation that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist into posing for pornographic photos in 2004.
Entertainment Circus's Esteemed Clown Resigns Over Allegation
Bradford Dillman
Entertainment Bradford Dillman, Star of Broadway and Hollywood, Dies at 87
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the latest changes as the online giant seeks to address charges it has failed to prevent the spread of bogus news
Entertainment As Facebook Changes Its Feed, Advertisers See Video Ambitions