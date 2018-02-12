Winter Olympics 2018: Monday's Results

news

It hardly seems fair to spot German Laura Dahlmeier a 24-second lead. But based on her victory in the sprint event, that’s the head start she got in Monday’s pursuit.

For Dahlmeier to lose the gold medal, she would need to shoot or ski quite badly: She did not. Dahlmeier missed just once and cruised to an easy second gold medal of the games in biathlon. Despite four misses, Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia skied strongly to win the silver medal.

American Jamie Anderson Takes Gold in Slopestyle

Jamie Anderson was in the best position a snowboarder could be in: lining up for her second slopestyle run with the gold medal already clinched.

On an afternoon when high winds played havoc with nearly every rider’s runs, Anderson fell too.

But it didn’t matter.

Her outstanding first run was good enough for the gold, her second straight in the event. Laurie Blouin of Canada was second, and Enni Rukajarvi of Finland third.

“My attitude with contests and with even training or shredding on any given day is learning to adapt to the weather and just doing your best in any given conditions,” Anderson said.

It completed a slopestyle sweep for the United States: Red Gerard had won the men’s event the day before.

Chloe Kim Qualifies First

Chloe Kim had the top score of both the first and second runs of halfpipe snowboard qualifying, a 91.50 and a 95.50. The top 12 advanced to Tuesday’s final.

Of her second run, she said: “I don’t know even know what I did. I did a method, front seven, cab seven, front nine, mctwist, crippler seven.”

She continued: “That second run felt really good; very perfect. I’ve been really trying to clean up all the little details and I think I did just that so I’m really excited.”

Canada Cruises to Team Figure Skating Title

Canada employed its top skaters and breezed to a gold medal in the team figure skating finals. Russia (silver) and the U.S. (bronze), kept their big names out of the free skate, but Mirai Nagasu did not disappoint: she became the first American woman to land a triple axel in Olympic competition.

