Winter Olympics 2018: Sunday's results

Oystein Braaten of Norway scored the competition’s top score, a 95, on his first run and it held up for a gold medal.

Nick Goepper of the United States was second, grabbing the spot with his third and final run, a 93.6. He had been third in Sochi. Gus Kenworthy of the United States, the defending silver medalist, had three disappointing runs and finished 12th of 12.

Close Biathlon Finish

Martin Fourcade of France, the world’s top biathlete, won his second gold medal of the games, taking the mass start event in a photo finish. Fourcade edged Simon Schempp of Germany; they crossed the finish line together and were given the same time. Fourcade was involved in a photo finish in the same race in 2014, but lost it to Emil Svendsen of Norway. Svendsen was third in this race.

Dutch Fail to Win

Nao Kodaira of Japan, who missed gold in the 1,000 meters by less than a second, won the 500-meter speedskating race. It was the eighth speedskating race of the games, but the first to be won by an athlete not born in the Netherlands.

Ukraine Gold in Aerials

Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine landed a back full-full-double full to take the freestyle skiing aerials competition. It was Abramenko’s fourth appearance at the Olympics but his first finish higher than sixth. It was Ukraine’s first medal of the games and third Winter gold medal ever.

Norway Wins Cross Country

Norway won the race it covets the most, the men’s cross-country relay, but as with the women a day before, it took a big comeback.

Norway was 18 seconds back in fifth after one leg, and fully 32 seconds back after two. But it was the only country that could send out two individual gold medalists in Legs 3 and 4.

Simen Krueger, winner of the skiathlon, inhaled the rest of the field and moved Norway into the lead in his leg.

Then sprint winner Johannes Klaebo took over. Seemingly supremely confident, he sat behind first France and then Russia, waiting for his moment. It came with 1 kilometer to go, when he broke away decisively and won gold by 9 widening seconds. Russia was second and France third. “I felt strong,” Klaebo said. “I knew that I would attack at that moment in the last round.”

It was Norway’s first victory in the event since 2002. “This is an important event,” said team member Martin Sundby. “We haven’t won it for 16 years now and been struggling a bit in the last Olympics and to be able with these guys to take it home this year was, for sure, it was great.”

