Wolverines Roaring


Entertainment Wolverines roaring

Is there a hotter team than Michigan? It’s hard to find one. The Wolverines blew through the Big Ten tournament field as a No. 7 seed, and they have won nine of their last 10 games.

Mike Daum play

Mike Daum

OVERLOOKED SCORER: Oklahoma’s Trae Young got most of the attention for his scoring this season, but South Dakota State’s Mike Daum had 12 30-plus-point performances to go with 10.4 rebounds a game.

With Daum leading the way, the Jackrabbits were sixth in the nation in scoring. They have never won an NCAA Tournament game (losing to Gonzaga last season in their debut), but Ohio State has looked shaky of late.

UPSET SPECIAL: Houston had a good run. But the Cougars are not getting past San Diego State, which has won nine in a row, got its senior leader (Trey Kell) back, and led No. 22 Nevada by 30 at halftime Friday.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

