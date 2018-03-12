Wolverines Roaring

news

OVERLOOKED SCORER: Oklahoma’s Trae Young got most of the attention for his scoring this season, but South Dakota State’s Mike Daum had 12 30-plus-point performances to go with 10.4 rebounds a game.

With Daum leading the way, the Jackrabbits were sixth in the nation in scoring. They have never won an NCAA Tournament game (losing to Gonzaga last season in their debut), but Ohio State has looked shaky of late.

UPSET SPECIAL: Houston had a good run. But the Cougars are not getting past San Diego State, which has won nine in a row, got its senior leader (Trey Kell) back, and led No. 22 Nevada by 30 at halftime Friday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ZACH SCHONBRUN © 2018 The New York Times