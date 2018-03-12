Wolverines Roaring

Is there a hotter team than Michigan? It’s hard to find one. The Wolverines blew through the Big Ten tournament field as a No. 7 seed, and they have won nine of their last 10 games.
With Daum leading the way, the Jackrabbits were sixth in the nation in scoring. They have never won an NCAA Tournament game (losing to Gonzaga last season in their debut), but Ohio State has looked shaky of late.
UPSET SPECIAL: Houston had a good run. But the Cougars are not getting past San Diego State, which has won nine in a row, got its senior leader (Trey Kell) back, and led No. 22 Nevada by 30 at halftime Friday.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.