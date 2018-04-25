Home > The New York Times >

Leader of Watchdog Offers Advice to Defang It


World Leader of Watchdog Offers Advice to Defang It

WASHINGTON — Mick Mulvaney, the interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, told banking industry executives Tuesday that they should press lawmakers hard to pursue their agenda and revealed that, as a congressman, he would meet only with lobbyists if they had contributed to his campaign.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leader of Watchdog Offers Advice to Defang It play

Leader of Watchdog Offers Advice to Defang It
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

“We had a hierarchy in my office in Congress,” Mulvaney, a former Republican lawmaker from South Carolina, told 1,300 bankers and lending industry officials at an American Bankers Association conference in Washington. “If you’re a lobbyist who never gave us money, I didn’t talk to you. If you’re a lobbyist who gave us money, I might talk to you.”

At the top of the hierarchy, he added, were his constituents. “If you came from back home and sat in my lobby, I talked to you without exception, regardless of the financial contributions,” said Mulvaney, who received nearly $63,000 from payday lenders for his congressional campaigns.

Mulvaney, who also runs the White House budget office, is a longtime critic of the Obama-era consumer bureau, including while serving in Congress. He was tapped by President Donald Trump in November to temporarily run the bureau, in part because of his promise to sharply curtail it.

Since then, he has frozen all new investigations and slowed down existing inquiries by requiring employees to produce detailed justifications. He also sharply restricted the bureau’s access to bank data, arguing that its investigations created online security risks. And he has scaled back efforts to go after payday lenders, auto lenders and other financial services companies accused of preying on the vulnerable.

But he wants Congress to go further and has urged it to wrest funding of the independent watchdog from the Federal Reserve, a move that would give lawmakers — and those with access to them — more influence on the bureau’s actions. On Tuesday, he implored the financial services industry to help support the legislative changes he has requested.

Mulvaney said that trying to sway legislators was one of the “fundamental underpinnings of our representative democracy. And you have to continue to do it.”

The association, which invited Mulvaney to give the keynote address at its conference, strongly backs his efforts to consider the financial burdens on banks imposed by the bureau’s actions.

Asked about the comments, John Czwartacki, a spokesman for Mulvaney, said: “He was making the point that hearing from people back home is vital to our democratic process and the most important thing our representatives can do. It’s more important than lobbyists and it’s more important than money.”

In his remarks, Mulvaney also announced a series of moves intended to reduce the bureau’s power. The agency was championed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Richard Cordray, who served as the bureau’s director from its inception until last year.

Such moves include cutting public access to the bureau’s database of consumer complaints, which the agency had used to help guide its investigations.

“I don’t see anything in here that says I have to run a Yelp for financial services sponsored by the federal government,” he said.

Mulvaney also said he would begin calling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by its official statutory name, the more obscure Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection. Administration officials said the rebranding was an attempt to diminish the agency’s public profile.

Mulvaney’s political appointees at the agency have asked The Associated Press, which sets the style standard for many publications and broadcasters, to change how it refers to the bureau.

“I’m trying to get in the habit of now saying the ‘BCFP.’ It’s really, really hard to do that when you’ve said the CFPB for so long,” Mulvaney told the bankers.

The consumer bureau was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Law as a way to prevent banks and other financial companies from preying on vulnerable consumers. But the bureau has become a target of Republican lawmakers, who complain that it has unchecked power and is too aggressive in trying to punish financial firms.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

GLENN THRUSH © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Judge Tells U.S. to Accept New DACA Applications, Breathing Life Into Program World Judge Tells U.S. to Accept New DACA Applications, Breathing Life Into Program
World: 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot World 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot
World: Republican Wins Arizona Congressional Seat in Unexpectedly Close Race World Republican Wins Arizona Congressional Seat in Unexpectedly Close Race
Entertainment: Harvey Falters in Relief, But Offense Bails Him Out Entertainment Harvey Falters in Relief, But Offense Bails Him Out
World: Toronto van kills at least 10 people in 'pure carnage' World Toronto van kills at least 10 people in 'pure carnage'
Opinion: After years of decline, a California port city sheds its past Opinion After years of decline, a California port city sheds its past



Top Articles

1 World Leader of Watchdog Offers Advice to Defang Itbullet
2 World Republican Wins Arizona Congressional Seat in Unexpectedly Close...bullet
3 Entertainment Harvey Falters in Relief, But Offense Bails Him Outbullet
4 World Toronto van kills at least 10 people in 'pure carnage'bullet
5 World 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside...bullet

Related Articles

World Wells Fargo pays $1 billion to federal regulators
Politics Trump's head of a key consumer watchdog wants to cripple the agency he's leading
Politics Annoyed Trump signs $1.3 trillion spending bill just hours after threatening to veto, says he'll never do it again
Politics Trump threatens to 'VETO' massive spending bill with just hours to go before a government shutdown
Politics TRUMP: I'm looking at one candidate 'very strongly' to replace Gary Cohn as top economic adviser
Politics The fight between Elizabeth Warren and Trump's budget director is starting to get ugly
Politics The Pentagon is still in the dark about Trump's military parade — but it could use donations to help pay for it
Politics Trump's military parade could cost as much as $30 million
World Trump's military parade plans come into focus: planes, but no tanks
Politics Trump's pick to replace Gary Cohn will tell you a lot about the direction of the White House

The New York Times

Supreme court upholds procedure that's said to combat 'patent trolls'
World Supreme court upholds procedure that's said to combat 'patent trolls'
Swirling spring in with the noodles
Opinion Swirling spring in with the noodles
Trump signals openness to a 'new deal' to constrain iran
World Trump signals openness to a 'new deal' to constrain Iran
'We don't perform for people, we perform for the gods'
Opinion 'We don't perform for people, we perform for the gods'